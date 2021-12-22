H. E., UNESCO Laureate Prof. Sir Bashiru Aremu, the Vice Chancellor, and World Acclaimed Distinguished Professor at Crown University Intl. Chartered Inc. in USA, official partners’ constituent campuses at government regulated universities worldwide and online operation , https://www.crownintl.education/vice-chancellors-profile, has tasked Federal Government of Nigeria on opportunities for economic recovery in Nigeria during and after COVID 19 pandemic and EndSARS riot.

According to him, at 4th National Treasury workshop of Government, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Federal Ministry of Finance, Office of Accountant General of the Federation held at the Ibom Hall IBB Way , Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria.

According to him, Keys Execution Priorities for economy recovery: “To achieve the objectives of the Economy Recovery Growth Plans (ERGP), the key execution priorities are: Stabilizing the macroeconomic environment. Achieving agriculture and food security, Ensuring energy sufficiency (power and petroleum products), Improving transportation infrastructure, Driving industrialization focusing on Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, Restoring Growth: To restore growth, the Plan focuses on achieving macroeconomic stability and economic diversification.

Elucidating further, he noted that Macroeconomic stability will be achieved by undertaking fiscal stimulus, ensuring monetary stability and improving the external balance of trade

“Investing in our People: Economic growth is beneficial for society when it creates opportunities and provides support to the vulnerable. The ERGP will invest in the Nigerian people by increasing social inclusion, creating jobs and improving the human capital base of the economy.

“Social inclusion: The Federal Government will continue to provide support for the poorest and most vulnerable members of society by investing in social programmes and providing social amenities. Targeted programmes will reduce regional inequalities, especially in the North East and Niger Delta.

“Job creation and youth empowerment: . Interventions to create jobs are a core part of the ERGP, which aims to reduce unemployment and under-employment, especially among the youth. The ERGP accordingly prioritizes job creation through the adoption of a jobs and skills programme for Nigeria including deepening existing N-Power programmes, and launching other public works programmes.

“Improved human capital. The Federal Government will invest in health and education to fill the skills gap in the economy, and meet the international targets set under the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Improving the business environment: Nigeria’s difficult and often opaque business environment adds to the cost of doing business, and is a disincentive to domestic and foreign investors alike.

“Building a Globally Competitive Economy: Restoring Nigeria’s economic growth and laying the foundations for long-term development requires a dynamic, agile private sector that can innovate and respond to global opportunities

“Macroeconomic Stability: To achieve the growth aspirations, the first requirement is a stable macroeconomic environment with low inflation, stable (market reflective) exchange rates and sustainable fiscal and external balances.

“Agriculture and food security: Agriculture has contributed to GDP growth in Nigeria in a consistent manner. The sector grew by 4.88 percent in Q3 2016, suggesting immense unrealized potential. Investments in Agriculture can guarantee food security, have the potential to be a major contributor to job creation, and will save on the foreign exchange required for food imports

“Energy (power and petroleum product sufficiency): The Energy sector is fundamental to development across all other sectors of the economy.

“Transportation Infrastructure: Nigeria’s transport infrastructure stock is inadequate for the size of the economy and constitutes a major cost and constraint for both large and small businesses. Investments in strengthening Nigeria’s infrastructure will make a significant contribution towards building a competitive economy.

“Industrialization focusing on Small and Medium Scale Enterprises: The strengthening of small-scale businesses & the promotion of industrialization are priorities for economic recovery. Nigeria’s manufacturing sector has been particularly vulnerable to the stagnant economic conditions”, he added.