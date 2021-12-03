By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Terrorists have released the two remaining staff of Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna state that were abducted together with other staff of the Council.

Journalists were told that the terrorists had demanded for motorcycles as a condition for the release of the remaining 2 staff members of the LG.

A source recalled that “on the 8th of November, 2021, 13 employees of Zaria local government area were kidnapped by bandits at Kidandan, Giwa Local Government Kaduna State while on their way for a condolence visit to Dogara Abdullahi, to a staff member who lost his father. “

“Suleiman Zailani and Nura Mohammed were released from captivity on Thursday, December 2, after the delivery of the three motorcycles to the terrorists .”

“The motorcycles tagged “Boko Haram” were delivered on Wednesday to the bandits who assured they will release of the captives on Thursday.”

“The two released victims have already been reunited with their families and will be taken to the hospital for medical examination.”

“They expressed gratitude to all those who assisted towards remaining their freedom.”