By Joseph Erunke

The National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, said it was closing in on some Nigerians exploiting women for surrogacy.

It warned those indulging in the act to do it within the legal framework, saying those found to have exploited the surrogate mothers would not be spared by the law.

NAPTIP Director of Public Enlightenment, Mr Josiah Emerole, said this Thursday while speaking on a theme: “Emerging Tricks and Trend in Trafficking in Persons” at the opening of a three-day training capacity development orientation and development for journalists covering NAPTIP and representatives of relevant government agencies, held in Keffi, Nasarawa State.

The event was a Three-Day Training and Capacity Development Orientation, Development Of Standard Reporting Template For Members Of The Trafficking In Persons Media Core and Officers Of Press And Public Relations Unit.

Emerole, who likened explorations of surrogate mothers to trafficking offences, insisted that the agency would descend hard on those found to be breaching laid-down procedure on surrogacy.

“We are not saying that surrogacy is illegal, intact, it becomes illegal when you don’t follow the right procedures in doing it. Some women are being exploited by those embarking on this and we want to warn that they must follow the appropriate procedures.

” You should know how to go about it so that NAPTIP does not knock on your door,” he said.

He frowned at the early detachment of babies from their surrogate mothers.

Emerole also alleged that some orphanages in the country were into strong trafficking business, hinting that the agency would also go hard on operators.

Speaking earlier while declaring the event formally open, the Director-General of NAPTIP,Dr. Fatima Waziri–Azi, called on the media to focus more attention on human trafficking which she described as embarrassing to the country.

She charged media to set an agenda on trafficking with a view to ending the negative act.

She spoke through NAPTIP Director, Training and Manpower Development, Mr. Arinze Orakwe, at the workshop organized by the European Union,EU sponsored Fight Against Human Trafficking (FIIAP), through the Action Against Trafficking In Persons and Struggking of Migranys In Nigeria (A-TIPSOM) project.

“The media occupy a principal position in NAPTIP’s work and the workshop is a result of the agency’s commitment to training journalists as well as a fulfillment of promises made.”Speaking further, she said trafficking in persons was organized and clandestine crime hence the need for the fight against the crime to be organized and even more sophisticated.

“There is no better group for collaboration than the media. So long as criminals collaborate to commit crime it behooves NAPTIP to seek collaboration. I urge the media to key into this partnership. We intend to expand the partnership.

“Trafficking in persons is a crime that shames us all just as it is the highest money-spinner, not that you should invest in it because NAPTIP will catch up with you. It is the highest money spinner because you sell the person over and over again.“As journalists, it behooves on us to be circumspect and tactical in terms of terminology for reportage. For instance what we refer to as ritual in the media are not always rituals,” she said.

Also speaking, the Senior Project Officer/Technical Advisor on Prevention, A-TIPSON, Joseph Olusegun Sanwo, noted that the event became imperative given that it relates to prevention of trafficking through sensitization especially at the grassroots where he noted, people were prone to deceit by traffickers.

Vanguard News Nigeria