By Theodore Opara

MORRIS Galrages, MG, Motor has appointed Stallion Group as its exclusive distributor for its iconic automobile brand of British origin in Nigeria.

Anurag Shah, Nigeria’s General Manager for the new brand, disclosed this while presenting the brand to the press at the new MG showroom in Victoria Island, Lagos.

He said that plans were already in top gear to assemble, distribute, sell and service MG models in the country. Before new, the MG brand was distributed in Nigeria by Coscharis Motors but Shah explained that the brand is now under their exclusive distributorship.

He explained: “Stallion’s push for the MG Motor franchise was motivated by the company’s 25 years experience as the nation’s leading quality automobile sales and service provider, with clear understanding of Nigerian’s taste for quality vehicles.

“Moreover, as the disposable income of auto buyers dwindle due to the COVID-induced global economic recession, we understand that businesses and individuals require automobiles that combine durability with affordability, which is what MG and Stallion are reputed for.”

Shah also revealed that MG models is being launched into the Nigerian market which include: MG ZS, MG RX8, MG HS and MG T60 pick-up.

MG RX8, an extremely well-equipped seven-seater large-sized SUV, is affordable and reputed for offering huge space.

Built on a strong truck chassis frame, RX8 comes with capability to handle some of the toughest off-road terrains in Nigeria

He said, it is one of the safest SUVs money can buy. The MG RX8 is equipped with front, side and curtain airbags, front and rear sensors with 360-degree camera, Active Rollover Protection and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System.

MG HS is a full-sized SUV, which has created a new definition of affordable sports-luxury for new car buyers in the United Kingdom and Middle East & Levant.

Flaunting a sporty exterior and interior, MG HS will offer Nigerian SUV lovers ample space and comfort, coupled with a raised driving position to sit head and shoulders above the rest.

Yet in addition to other volumes of safety features, the HS SUV is equipped with a 360-degree camera as well as front and rear parking sensors, heated mirrors, panoramic sunroof, 5-drive modes, multicolour ambient lighting, all-led headlights, Lane Departure Assist and Blind Spot Assist, resulting in an SUV that is as full of advanced features on the outside as it is on the inside.

In addition, MG ZS is the brand’s compact SUV, which, from all indications, is out to give existing Compact SUVs in the country a run for their money.

Loaded with array of modernisation features, the MG ZS features a unique and striking exterior and interior. From the swept back signature headlights through to the sleek lines plus Diamond cut alloy wheels, every inch of the ZS is crafted and considered.

MG T60 is the brand’s first ever pick-up truck known as a reliable and versatile partner in the lightweight pickup category. Designed to offer superior performance as a practical truck made for cargo as well as personal transportation needs, T6 is available with diesel and gasoline engine with 4X2 and 4X4 configurations.

Shah said “In addition to its trusted quality, MG models are being launched into the Nigerian market in line with the quality sales and after sales standard of MG and Stallion Motors, which include availability of original parts, long years warrantee and after sales service centers strategically located across the country.”

MG Motor is a British automotive company headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and a subsidiary of SAIC Motor UK, which in turn is owned by the Shanghai-based Chinese state-owned company, SAIC Motor.

Although MG Marque went through a change of ownership less than a decade ago, what never changed has been the quality standard of the brand, which is why, till date, engineering and styling designs of all modern models of MG are majorly the responsibility of the brand’s design engineers located at its Longbridge facilities in the United Kingdom, a center also retained for Research and Development.

Vanguard News Nigeria