Driving Nigeria into sustainable future: Exclusive interview with Henry Orajiaka, CEO of Minadi Automobile

As Nigeria navigates the global shift towards cleaner energy and sustainable mobility, one indigenous brand is taking bold steps to redefine how Nigerians drive. In this exclusive interview, Henry Orajiaka, CEO of Minadi Automobile, speaks about the brand’s partnership with TIM Motors China, its mission to champion hybrid mobility, and its vision for the future of Nigeria’s automotive industry.

Q: Mr. Orajiaka, what inspired the creation of Minadi Automobile?

A: The idea behind Minadi Automobile was born out of a deep conviction that Nigeria — and indeed Africa — must not be left behind in the global transition to sustainable mobility. We are a country with a young population, a growing middle class, and a dynamic urban culture. Yet, our transportation sector has remained heavily dependent on fossil fuels.

Minadi was established to bridge that gap — to make clean, smart, and efficient hybrid vehicles accessible to Nigerians. Our goal is simple: help Nigerians drive smart and save more.

Q: You recently announced a strategic partnership with TIM Motors. Can you tell us more about this collaboration?

A: Yes, our partnership with TIM Motors is central to our strategy. TIM is a highly respected automotive group that represents leading Chinese brands such as Geely, Great Wall Motors, and MG. Through this collaboration, Minadi gains access to world-class hybrid technology, technical expertise, and after-sales support infrastructure.

The partnership allows us to assemble, market, and service these vehicles locally — ensuring affordability while maintaining international quality standards. It’s not just an import partnership; it’s a technology transfer relationship that will empower Nigerian engineers and technicians.

Q: Where can people experience or buy these brands?

A: We have ultra-modern showrooms in Victoria Island and Ikeja, both designed to give customers a full hybrid vehicle experience. Each location includes a customer service and technical center where visitors can test-drive, explore models, and receive expert support. In addition, our assembly plant located along the Lagos–Abeokuta Expressway reinforces our local presence and commitment to Nigerian manufacturing.

Q: Why is Minadi focusing on hybrid vehicles instead of going fully electric?

A: It’s a question of realism and readiness. We do both, but while electric vehicles (EVs) are the future, Nigeria still faces challenges with power infrastructure and charging networks. Hybrid vehicles provide the perfect transition phase — they use both petrol and electric power, which reduces fuel consumption and emissions without relying entirely on electricity.

So, for us, hybrids are a smart bridge between the present and the future — helping Nigerians save fuel today while preparing for a fully electric tomorrow.

Q: What specific models or brands are you bringing to the Nigerian market?

A: We are currently introducing a range of premium hybrid models from Geely, MG, and Great Wall Motors — all of which combine performance, style, and efficiency. For instance, the Geely Galaxy L7 and L6 offer exceptional design and advanced hybrid powertrains with impressive fuel economy.

These vehicles are not only stylish but also equipped with modern technology — from AI-powered infotainment systems to advanced driver-assist features. They represent the best of both worlds: sophistication and sustainability.

Q: How does Minadi plan to make these cars affordable to the average Nigerian?

A: Affordability is key to our mission. We are working with local financial institutions to create flexible auto-finance plans that allow customers to spread payments conveniently.

Additionally, by setting up local assembly partnerships, we are reducing import costs and creating jobs, which helps keep prices competitive. Our message is clear: sustainability doesn’t have to be expensive.

Q: What about after-sales service and spare parts — a common concern with new brands in Nigeria?

A: Absolutely. We understand that Nigerian customers value reliability and service continuity. That’s why we’re establishing a robust after-sales network with trained technicians, diagnostic facilities, and genuine spare parts supply.

Minadi’s service centers will offer comprehensive maintenance packages, ensuring every hybrid vehicle continues to perform efficiently throughout its lifecycle.

Q: How does Minadi align with Nigeria’s broader sustainability and economic goals?

A: Minadi’s vision is perfectly aligned with the president renewed hope agenda on reducing carbon emissions, promoting local assembly, and creating green jobs.

We see ourselves as part of Nigeria’s broader journey toward sustainable industrialization. Every hybrid car we put on the road reduces petrol dependence and emissions — it’s a small step for each driver but a big leap for our collective future.

Q: Finally, what is your vision for Minadi Automobile in the next five years?

A: In five years, we see Minadi as Nigeria’s leading mobility brand — not just selling cars, but shaping the nation’s transportation future.

We plan to expand our assembly capabilities, introduce more eco-friendly models, and contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s green economy. Ultimately, we want every Nigerian to see Minadi as a symbol of smart, responsible, and forward-thinking mobility.