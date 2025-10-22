Stallion Group unveils four new MG models in Nigeria

MG RX9 SUV

By Theodore Opara

Stallion Group, one of Nigeria’s leading automobile distributors, has expanded its MG lineup with the official launch of four new models. The new MG models include its flagship SUV, the RX9, compact SUV RX5, MG5 sedan CNG (Bi-fuel), and T60 Pickup, thereby reaffirming its commitment to delivering innovative, reliable, and energy-efficient mobility solutions to Nigerian motorists. While the MG brand is of British origin, its vehicles are now produced and manufactured by SAIC Motor Corp.

The unveiling, held on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at the Stallion MG Showroom at Akin Adesola/ Kofo Abayomi Street, VI Lagos, brought together motoring journalists and automobile enthusiasts.

Speaking at the event, Josephine Nwosu, General Sales Manager for the Stallion MG brand in Nigeria, described the launch as a strategic move to close the year on a high note by introducing models tailored to evolving consumer needs vehicles that blend innovation, efficiency, and value.

This launch coincides with the festive season, a key period for automotive sales and brand engagement, Nwosu said. MGs reputation for quality and innovation complements our vision to elevate the automotive experience for Nigerian drivers.

Nwosu explained that with the introduction of the SUV RX9, SUV RX5, MG5 CNG (Bi-fuel), and T60 Pickup, Stallion MG is deepening its presence in Nigeria by offering stylish, high-performance vehicles that deliver both reliability and affordability.

We aim to reinforce Stallion MG commitment to growing the local automotive sector through technology-driven solutions, She noted. As demand for reliable and stylish vehicles continues to rise, MGs impressive lineup including electric and hybrid options reflects the global shift toward sustainable mobility.

FOUR MODELS, ONE VISION: INNOVATION FOR EVERY DRIVER

MG RX9 The Flagship SUV for Families and Executives

The RX9 leads the lineup as MGs luxury flagship SUV, featuring a spacious three-row interior, intelligent infotainment with BOSE audio system, and a powerful yet efficient 2.0T Net Blue engine. Designed for comfort, safety, and performance on any terrain, it represents the pinnacle of MGs craftsmanship.

MG RX5 The Compact SUV for Urban Explorers

Compact, dynamic, and tech-forward, the RX5 is powered by a 1.5L turbocharged engine with a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission. Its bold design, panoramic sunroof, and advanced connectivity make it ideal for Nigerias modern urban lifestyle.

MG5 CNG (Bi-fuel) The Eco-Friendly Sedan for the Future

The MG5 CNG introduces an affordable, environmentally friendly alternative to conventional fuels. Running on compressed natural gas, it offers reduced emissions, extended range and lower running costs, aligning with the federal governments push for greener mobility solutions.

MG T60 The Rugged Pickup for Work and Adventure

Built tough for Nigerias diverse terrain, the MG T60 pickup combines power and versatility. With 2.4L petrol and 2.8L turbo diesel engine options in both 4×2 and 4×4 configurations, its designed for durability, high towing capacity, and comfort ideal for both business and leisure.

Josephine Nwosu emphasized that these new models highlight Stallion MGs ongoing commitment to value, modern design, safety, fuel efficiency, and advanced technology all backed by trusted aftersales service.

Stallion MG partnership with MG Motors is built on dedicated service, genuine parts, and strong nationwide support, she said. SUV models like the RX5 and RX9 are assembled in Nigeria as part of our long-term investment in the local automotive industry and in support of the governments automotive development plan.

She also revealed Stallion MG plans to expand local assembly operations in the coming months, strengthening its position as a key player in Nigerias evolving automotive landscape.

With Stallion MG strong legacy and nationwide network, MG is well-positioned to redefine customer experience in the automotive space, Nwosu concluded.