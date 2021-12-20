Hadi Sirika

NIGERIA is a country in dire need of heroes and heroines. Men and women with moral spine, integrity and proudly Nigerian in their idiosyncrasies and mannerisms are mainly lacking in the nation’s leadership architecture.

Therefore, as a result of this lacuna, in the words of the late Professor Festus Iyayi, former President of Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, “it takes too little good and efforts to become a hero in Nigeria”.

Sadly, in spite of this easy opportunity of becoming a hero/heroine in Nigeria, most of our political and public office holders have refused to graciously capitalise on it and make a reputable name for themselves and their family lineage.

Due to the pervasive and abysmal performance by most of those put in positions of public trust, it is now a misnomer, ironically a pleasant but strange occurrence, to find a public officer prepared to act in office with undiluted integrity, preserving the nation’s pride and dignity at the risk of being viewed as “too know” by his lacklustre colleagues in government, or even at the risk of incurring subtle sanctions by the international community, as he rallies against their domineering interests and condescending treatment of Nigeria, thereby preserving Nigeria’s interests.

With the unending woes of national insecurity, fallen value of the Naira and general parlous economic situation in the country, a condition that makes most public and political office holders suspect, if not complicit in its creation, one man among the few upbeat and upright office holders has continued to inspire hope and confidence of Nigerians, especially in the face of onslaught by Western and influential nations in their dealings with the country.

Watching Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation, from a distance and with the telescopic lens of a critical stakeholder, his actions and pronouncements inspire hope. Hope that patriots are not lacking entirely in the political space and leadership of Nigeria.

Hope that Nigeria is not finished just yet. Hope that tomorrow could be better, if only we support and encourage the little efforts of some committed patriots in government to do more for the majority, and betterment of Nigeria.

Sirika has stirred a hornet’s nest several times. Sometimes, one would wonder why he finds himself in the eye of the storm with a sense of deliberate urgency. For instance, it was shocking to most Nigerians when Sirika as the Minister of State for Aviation, announced that he was closing down the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, the gateway to the Federal Capital Territory for six weeks from March 8, 2017, in order to carry out necessary repairs.

Not a few, including the writer, laughed off the self-imposed deadline as one of those empty talks, attention-seeking and grandstanding political lyrics by public office holders. The 3.6 kilometres runway was constructed in 1982, and was meant to last for 20 years, but was in use for 35 years without major repairs and maintenance.

But as an industry expert, Sirika appreciated the urgent need for repairs and he went for it. To the amazement of most Nigerians who are used to rhetoric and empty promises by government officials, Sirika delivered two days before the deadline as the airport commenced operations on April 17, 2017.

As a pragmatic administrator, the Aviation Minister ensured that he flew in the test flight in a private jet to land at the reconstructed airport from Kaduna, and thereby reassuring the public of its safety. Since that public display of administrative gallantry and precision, Sirika has not ceased to impress and amaze with his commitment to public good and service.

The global COVID-19 pandemic has generated different outcomes for different nations, and a review of the terms of mutual relationships. Most countries of the West and UAE with its properly managed oil wealth have acted in a way to undermine Nigeria’s integrity and relevance as a co-player in the comity of nations.

Only recently, with the outbreak of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the United Kingdom placed Nigeria on the Red List. In essence, flights from Nigeria were banned from entering the U.K., thereby technically banning Nigerians from entering the U.K.

This action was aptly described by the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, as travel apartheid, since only African nations, including Nigeria, were included in the ban. Such apartheid became more obvious as some European countries had far higher infections of Omicron variant than Nigeria.

Again, with such a discriminatory policy, Nigeria’s Aviation Minister, Sirika, stated bluntly that Nigeria was going to ban flights from the U.K. and any other country that imposes similar ban on the country. His fine logic was, if you don’t allow flights and Nigerians to come into the U.K., who are the U.K. flights coming to pick up from Nigeria?

Also, he said there was the need to invoke the policy of reciprocity in the national interest. For Sirika’s bold and decisive defence of Nigeria, the U.K. has since reversed itself in the interest of a better, mutually-beneficial relationship between both countries. The United Arab Emirates, UAE, has had a protracted disagreement with Nigeria since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, in respect of inbound and outbound flights between both countries.

Again, Sirika has been bold, firm and decisive that the BASA agreement must be respected, and that inbound flights should not be lopsided in favour of UAE. Sirika’s position has generated interests and comments from Nigerians, who are exceedingly proud that the country should not play second fiddle in the matter.

According to Comrade Peter Esele, former President of Trade Union Congress, TUC, “the Emirates (Airlines) has 21 weekly slots for the airlines, making over N100 million daily, while a Nigerian carrier, Air Peace, has requested three weekly slots, only one was approved with contempt.”

The former TUC President further added: “The Emirates Airlines makes over $100 million annually from flight tickets alone, while it is zero for Nigerians. The city of Dubai is one of our favourite destinations to visit all year round.

The amount of money spent by Nigerians on accommodation, sightseeing, and investment is staggering, and therefore, Nigeria and its citizens deserve respect.” That respect is what a public servant like Sirika is determined that Nigerians get. Indeed, UAE’s official decision to grant more slots to Air Peace is indicative of the success of the patriotic fervour and gusto exhibited by Sirika.

In essence, Sirika’s straddles between patriotism and the principle of reciprocity in the nation state’s diplomatic relations has put a shine on Nigeria’s image as a country that should not be treated as an underdog in international relations and affairs.

Nigeria would be a better place, if only those in positions of trust and authority put the country first before their personal interests, knowing that little things matter as they aggregate to form the big things that build up and make a decent society of shared and defined values needed for sustainable growth and development. Therefore, Sirika deserves some accolades as a proponent of these immutable values.

