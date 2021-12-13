PHOTO: ‘Fuji: A Opera’

By Chris Onuoha

An entertainment platform, ‘Fuji: A Opera’ hosted an exhibition of Fuji-themed digital artworks by Bidemi Tata in Lagos.

The event, in partnership with Orijin branded liquor drinks, is to celebrate the re-invention of the fuji music genre.

The exhibition, titled ORIJINALFUJIISART took place in two folds: a gallery exhibition of digital artworks produced by a 24-year-old Nigerian digital artist, Bidemi Tata, and an outdoor installation at three high traffic areas, where fuji music sub-culture was blended with digital art.

The digitally enhanced artworks in graphics renditions showcased about 20 pieces images of proponents of the fuji music genre; the origin and its alignment with wholesome party lifestyle in the Western part of Nigeria, especially in Lagos.

Bidemi, who conducted guests round the hall, expressed his appreciation to the organisers, the fuji musicians and art enthusiasts whom he said are his biggest fans.

“This is all for the appreciation for Fuji music and to showcase the energy that this particular genre of music has. Fuji music has somehow been shifted away from discussion in the Nigeria music scene.

“I wanted the music to regain its appreciation and that’s why I have to do this to show that the music still has much influence in Nigeria,” Tata said.

Speaking about his influence, Bidemi noted that he got attracted to fuji music back in Ogun State when he was at Baptist High School.

According to him, that was when he got his first interaction with the sound and from there, he developed an interest in fuji music.

“Fuji music is a wonderful source of resplendent joy; an alternative to the conventional. It’s an expressive voice that’s a welcome change from the usual sounds of West Africa. Fuji exemplifies what can be discovered through creative freedom. Fuji is an example of art. This is what I hoped to achieve with this exhibition, to maintain the explosiveness while paying homage to the rich history of sound,” Tata added.

The Project manager, Fuji: A Opera, Nkechi Obidi, while speaking, noted that the OrijinalFujiIsArt exhibition was born out of a passion to preserve the essence and authenticity of the fuji music genre through digital art.

“The selected works are realistic considerations drawn with an imaginative flair. They aim to portray a visual metaphor for a genre of music misunderstood.

“We are indeed excited to partner with Bidemi Tata and Orijin to bring our theme for this year to life which is: Recognising the past and reimagining the future through fuji music,” she said.

