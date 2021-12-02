Prada Uzodimma

The founder of the Prada Uzodimma Law School Scholarship grant (PUSG), Barrister Prada Uzodimma has announced the 2021 winners of the Scholarship grant (PUSG).

Uzodimma made this known yesterday in Abuja while noting that the Scholarship Grant has been fully endorsed by the Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, Prof. Isa Chiroma, and the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, AbubakarMalami, SAN.

According to her, the Prada Uzodimma Law School Scholarship Grant is an educational philanthropic project initiated in 2020.

“The scholarship is part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of Principal Legal Consult”.

“ The winners of the PUSG 2021 are Opara Mary Akunna, Momoh Abdulrahman, Simbiat Taiye Suleiman, Yaknse Ekanem and Ikechukwu Obialor.

”Congratulations to the winners of this year’s Scholarship Grant, the plan is to work towards accommodating more winners over the years through various partnerships and sponsors.

“We are kick-starting PUSG 2022 as soon as the Nigerian Law School opens its application portal for 2022”.

“PUSG 2022 will be announced on our website www.principlelegalconsult.com/scholarship “.