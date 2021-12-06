The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has scheduled itss Congresses in the remaining eight local government areas of Niger State for Tuesday.

The party disclosed this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja on Monday.

Ologbondiyan said the approval of the congress was sequel to the unanimous decision of the National Working Committee (NWC) at its 541st meeting on Monday , in line with the provisions of the PDP Constitution 2017 (as amended).

“All party leaders, critical stakeholders, aspirants for respective party positions and teeming members of our party in the affected eight local government areas are by this, guided accordingly,” the party said in the statement.

(NAN)