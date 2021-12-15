Prolific rap artist Patrick Adeyinka Dosumu aka PATOGEN decided to do something great for rap lovers in Nigeria and Africa by dropping his mind-blowing rap EP titled ” I am PATOGEN”

PATOGEN is a Nigerian rap artist from Lagos state. a graduate from Bacook university

His professional career began after his release of a very impressive 12 track mixtape ‘School vs Rap’ back in 2013. This was before he started as a well-known battle rapper and became the winner of Cool FM’s Rap Battle Freestyle Friday and also at city FM.

Patogen released numerous singles and mixtapes thereafter. Other mixtapes like Patogenesis (the beginning) and Lord of Darkness which was released on his YouTube page on September 2018 and August 2019. In August 2016 the single Daily bread was released his recent single happened on 5th December 2020 when the single Glow was out on music platforms this followed by another single U featuring Sharp which was released on February 2021.

On the 28th of November 2021, he released a 7 track EP titled I AM PATOGEN Which has tracks like Make Way, AniNimated and Waka.