By Ndahi Marama

Atleast over 20 people were killed with several others sustaining gunshot injuries when suspected members of Boko Haram terrorists invaded Kilangar village in Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno state on Sunday, sources have said.

Klangar is a community in Askira Uba Council where the Deputy Speaker Borno State House of Assembly, Hon, Engr Abdullahi Askira hail from, and whose family house in that community was razed down few months ago by insurgents.

The insurgents on Sunday afternoon also completely razed down the residence of the District Head of Kilangar, Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu Kilangar.

As at the time of filing in this report, Vanguard gathered that there was no ground military troops to confront the attackers, although, the airforce jets responded with an airstrike to repel the devastating attack on the community.

Reliable Vigilante/Hunter Sources who managed to repel the attack revealed that the armed insurgents stormed the community and about 2:PM and started shooting sporadically at their targets with setting ablaze residential houses, vehicles, shops and looting.

“We are currently under pandemonium as armed insurgents stormed our community, shooting sporadically at targets with setting ablaze residential houses, vehicles, shops and looting.

“Although I cannot tell you number of casualties, but over dozens were killed with destruction of properties with no confrontation from the security forces.” A community Sources who luckily escaped told Vanguard.

Confirming the incident, Deputy Speaker, Engineer Abdullahi Askira, said, “about 7 people were killed with setting ablaze of the residential house of the District Head, as well as destruction of 7 vehicles.

“Likewise, the insurgents have abducted unspecified number of residents, and carted away with two vehicles, after looting foodstuff and livestock in the community”. Said the Deputy Speaker.

All effort to get confirmation from the Police public Relations Officer ASP Sani Shatambaya proved abortive at press time.



