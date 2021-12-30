By Shina Abubakar

One person was reportedly crushed to death in an accident involving two buses and two trucks at Ipetu-Ijesa area of Osun State.

The accident, according to spokesperson, Osun command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Agnes Ogungbemi, occurred around 2:15pm 20 kilometres from Iwaraja.

The passenger, who died, was crushed by one of the truck after he fell off from the commercial White Mazda bus with registration number AME 315 XB.

Other vehicles involved are an Iveco truck AYE 210 ZQ, another unregistered truck and a Volkswagen bus registered with SSU 354 XA.

Six other persons were injured and taken to Wesley Guild Hospital, Ilesa for treatment while the body of the deceased was deposited at the morgue.

Agnes added that the incident was likely caused by speed violation and loss of control from one of the bus drivers.