The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted hazy weather condition from Saturday till Monday across the nation.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Friday in Abuja predicted moderate dust haze over the northern region on Saturday with a range of horizontal visibility from 2000m to 5000m and localised visibility of less than or equal to 1000m.

According to the agency, moderate dust haze is also anticipated over the north central region throughout the forecast period.

“Hazy skies with patches of clouds are anticipated over the inland cities of the south throughout the forecast period.

“However, mist or fog is expected during the morning hours, while hazy sky is anticipated over the coastal cities of the south later in the day,” it said.

NiMet forecasts moderate dust haze over northern region and north central cities on Sunday with a range of horizontal visibility from 2000m to 5000m and localised visibility of less than or equal to 1000m.

It anticipates that the inland of the south and the coastal cities of the south will experience hazy atmosphere with patches of clouds during the forecast period.

The agency envisages dust haze over the northern cities and the north central region of the country during the forecast period on Monday.

According to NiMet, the inland cities of the south and coastal cities of the south should experience hazy atmosphere during the forecast period.