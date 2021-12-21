…We’ll continue to make the best out of the Covid-19 – Jamoh

By Providence Adeyinka

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has renewed the revised Offshore Cargo Handling and Operations Stevedoring rates contained in the second schedule of the NIMASA Stevedoring Regulations 2014.

Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, said the renewal was in line with the Agency’s determination to make the best of a bad situation occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jamoh stated, “The idea is to make this unpleasant pandemic moment as friendly as possible to both businesses and the economy, in general. We are aware of the adverse effect of COVID-19 on businesses globally, how it has distorted business plans and skyrocketed costs in various sectors, particularly, the petroleum industry.

“In NIMASA, we have a strategic plan to make the best of the bad situation, which we have continued to implement.”

A statement by Edward Osagie, NIMASA’s Assistant Director, Public Relations, said the reviewed stevedoring rates apply to dry bulk cargo, liquid bulk cargo, onshore stevedoring, and offshore royalty.

The Agency’s regulatory powers under the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency Stevedoring Regulations 2014 empowers it to review fees, levies, and charges stipulated in the regulations and issue directives accordingly.

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA