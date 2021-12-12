Nigerian startups, Artificial Intelligence, e-market penetration

By Abbas Badmus

Artificial intelligence

Artificial Intelligence (AI), highly rated among the most disruptive technologies, is a great means for startups to achieve their growth targets. With a number of applications in big data, computer vision, natural language processing, etc, AI is revolutionizing businesses, industries and lives.

AI, the ability of a digital computer or computer-controlled robot to perform tasks carried out by humans, is frequently applied to the project of developing systems endowed with the intellectual processes characteristic of humans, such as the ability to reason, discover meaning, generalize, or learn from past experience.

Startups now attract the attention of several investors across the globe – In Europe, North America, Asia, and Africa. Examples are Darktrace, Freenome, Mobvoi, Benevolent AI, Tusimple, Unisound. Some (co)founded by Nigerians include Cloud Minds, 4paradigm Intelia, Spear Lab, Ceretronics Technology, and Aide Solutions.

Chopwork, the latest addition to Nigeria’s e-market sector, is an AI-powered digital market platform created for sellers and buyers of digital products and services. The firm is determined to provide an avenue for clients to expand globally and render quality service to customers.

The Chief Executive Officer, Akoh Jerry told TechDigest that the company’s resources are geared to offer people the opportunity to make money from the comfort of their homes.

He said the operations are uniquely formulated to ensure that service providers on the platform do not experience delays before getting paid. A customized process is in place to enable them to access money earned from transactions.

Akoh emphasised that Chopwork serves as a source of livelihood for Nigerians to meet their daily needs and thrive. Those who seek to get on board can register for free, list their downloadable products and services. These can be sold multiple times, thereby generating income.

Akoh maintains that the platform gives access to both skilled and unskilled individuals to work and gain financial independence thereby becoming economically empowered.

Another unique feature is the introduction of “Sales Executives” which is open for anyone interested in joining the business to register as a sales executive and create a virtual market based on existing products and services.

Such are able to promote their virtual products through the market, whether offline and online. Also, a sales executive earns a commission whenever you advertise and a customer buys a product through your link.

AI is helping to transform industries and solve world problems. It is gaining prominence in factories, healthcare, banking, security, e-commerce, social media, and mobile applications. However, as the technology progresses and solutions are being developed, more challenges are emerging.

The hunt for AI talents, supporting IT systems, processing unstructured data, improving cybersecurity, transparency and established AI ethics are some of the major issues necessary to help drive development in the application of technologies for diverse areas of human endeavour.

To encourage more players and investments in the Nigerian tech startup ecosystems, Akoh appealed for the enactment of friendly tax laws, open access to funding opportunities, and provision of additional resources.

