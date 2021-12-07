The Alimosho chapter of the National Association of Seadogs (NAS) in Lagos State in collaboration with its New York branch in the United States has sensitised members of the public on the prevalence of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) in the South-West region.

The sensitisation exercise, which was carried out in commemoration of World Aids Day on December 1 in partnership with the Lagos State Primary Healthcare Board and Ayobo-Ipaja Local Council Development Area of Lagos State, witnessed a robust awareness on HIV/AIDS, counselling, and free HIV screening.

Speaking during the one-day sensitisation campaign, the Chairman of Ayobo-Ipaja Local Council Development Area, Mrs. Bola Shobowale, who hosted members of NAS, noted that the awareness programme became imperative to mitigate at-risk behaviours due to the dwindling public enlightenment.

She regretted that the focus has shifted towards the global pandemic of Coronavirus popularly referred to as COVID-19, adding that HIV was still an issue.

Shobowale said, “I want to applaud NAS for the humanitarian initiative. They are always welcome and we support such programmes and partnerships aimed at strengthening healthcare awareness and solutions.”

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Healthcare Board has always shown support in the medical missions organised by NAS.

During the enlightenment programme with beneficiaries, a medical practitioner, Dr. Oyienami Eyimina-Otomi, harped on the various modes of transmission and the stages of the virus.

She educated the participants on prevention, staying safe, as well as distribution of condoms to participants to encourage safe sex.

Recall that the 2020 Nigeria HIV/AIDS Indicator and Impact Survey (NAIIS), which is a household-based survey, showed that Lagos still had a prevalent rate of 1.4 percent.

This revealed that Lagos has the second-highest no of people leaving with HIV (PLHIV) in South-West Nigeria.