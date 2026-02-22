Obasanjo to mark 89th birthday with free healthcare for 10,000 Lagos residents

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo is set to provide free healthcare to at least 10,000 residents in Lagos as part of activities to mark his 89th birthday. The initiative is organized by the Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation (OOF).

According to the Foundation’s CEO, Dr. Olalekan Makinde, the Lagos Medical Mission will run from February 27 to March 4, 2026, across Ikorodu and Alimosho local government areas. The outreach is aimed at delivering comprehensive healthcare services to underserved communities.

The program will begin on February 27 at Ijede LCDA Council Hall, Ikorodu, and continue on February 28 at Imota Mini Stadium, Ikorodu. From March 2 to 4, activities will shift to Alade Stadium, Command Road, Agbado/Oke-Odo, Alimosho.

Services offered include:

Free ear care and provision of hearing aids to qualified beneficiaries

Eye care screenings, prescription glasses, and referrals for eye surgery

Cardiovascular screening, blood pressure checks, and heart health assessments

General medical consultations, diagnosis, treatment, and free distribution of essential medications

Preventive medical counseling

Makinde emphasized that the outreach reflects Obasanjo’s lifelong commitment to service and his vision of accessible healthcare. He noted that the initiative targets elderly citizens, children and families, individuals with untreated hearing or vision challenges, persons with cardiovascular concerns, and other vulnerable residents across Lagos.

“The medical mission is a gift to the nation, especially to those who may not otherwise have access to quality healthcare,” Makinde said. He advised residents to arrive early, as services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Founded by Obasanjo, the Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation focuses on health, education, agriculture, youth empowerment, and community development. Its hearing program has restored hearing and hope to thousands of Nigerians over the years.

This 89th birthday medical outreach stands as a tribute to Obasanjo’s enduring legacy of leadership, service, and commitment to humanity.