By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE National Environmental Standard and Regulations Enforcement Agency,NESREA,has accused multinational companies of applying weaker operational standards in Nigeria different from their parent companies.

This came as the agency said it has since developed and gazetted 34 national environmental regulations in close collaboration with her parent ministry.

NESREA Director General/CEO, Prof. Aliyu Jauro,who said this,vowed that his agency “will continue to ensure effective environmental governance through compliance monitoring and enforcement of environmental laws, standards and regulations.”

“There is no hiding place for those who violate environmental laws of the land,”he said, adding:”The Agency is identifying and building viable partnerships at country, sub-regional, regional and global levels on environment and environment – related issues; and In collaboration with all stakeholders, and with the full support of the Minister and NESREA Governing Council, the Agency will work to ensure a cleaner and healthier environment for all Nigerians.”

The regulations,he explained “cover the different sectors of the economy and serve as bench mark for monitoring the regulated community.”

” In the same vein, some old regulations have been reviewed to capture emerging trends. These regulations are available for download from the Agency’s website free of charge,”he charged the public.

Noting that,”Good environmental governance presupposes effective and adequate environmental compliance monitoring and enforcement mechanism to address environmental problems at all levels”,Jauro however lamented the challenges his organisation’ was facing.

According to him,”Insufficient funding and poor budgetary allocation for environmental compliance monitoring and enforcement programmes,poor enforcement infrastructure,incessant delays of environmental crime cases in courts, poor adaptation of green technologies by the industry and poor inter-agency cooperation and partnerships” were among the major problems his organisation’ was facing at the moment.

Jauro,who noted that,”Environmental issues are cross-cutting and affect all segments of our economy”,said:”Sustainable development can only be achieved in an atmosphere of good environmental governance.”

Recall that NESREA is the enforcement arm of the Federal Ministry of Environment, saddled with the responsibility of enforcing all environmental laws, guidelines, policies, standards and regulations in Nigeria.

It also has the mandate to prohibit processes and the use of equipment or technology that undermine environmental quality; and also enforcing compliance with provisions of all international environmental agreements, protocols, conventions and treaties to which Nigeria is signatory