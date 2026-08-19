NiHSA warns of flood risk in Kaduna, Niger, Delta, 30 others

…Urges communities to move to higher ground

By Gabriel Ewpeu

ABUJA — The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NiHSA) has warned of a high risk of riverine flooding across Kaduna, Niger, Delta and 29 other states within the next seven days.

The agency said the flood risk forecast covers the period from August 19 to 25, 2026, and urged communities located on floodplains to immediately relocate to higher ground.

The Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of NiHSA, Arc Umar Mohammed, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

According to him, rising river levels are expected to trigger flooding in several parts of the country during the period.

He said, “The validity of the flood is from August 19-25, 2026. High riverine flood risk forecast for the next seven days across Kaduna, Niger and 31 other states.

“Rising river stages are expected to cause flooding. Communities on the floodplain should prepare to move to higher ground.”

Other states listed in the forecast are Taraba, Ondo, Oyo, Rivers, Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Enugu, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Lagos, Ogun, Osun and Plateau.

The agency also provided details of communities and critical infrastructure exposed to the risk in some of the affected states.

In Kaduna State, 2,006 communities, 453 schools, 69 health facilities, 12 markets and 213 religious buildings are exposed to the risk.

In Niger State, 898 communities, 524 schools, 268 health facilities, 12 markets and 318 religious buildings, as well as 23 hectares of farmland, are exposed.

In Delta State, 1,046 communities, 1,850 schools, 505 health facilities, 192 markets, 492 religious buildings and 16 hectares of farmland are at risk.

Cross River State has 2,508 communities, 756 schools, 406 health facilities, 147 markets, 492 religious buildings and 1,862 hectares of farmland exposed to the risk.

In Imo State, 743 communities, 909 schools, 456 health facilities, 110 markets, 197 religious buildings and 244 hectares of farmland are similarly exposed.

NiHSA urged state and local governments to take immediate preventive measures, including moving people, livestock and valuables from floodplains to pre-identified higher ground.

It also advised authorities to mobilise early-warning volunteers, clear blocked drainage channels and waterways, pre-position relief materials, water-treatment supplies and first-aid equipment, and identify safe shelters.

The agency warned residents against crossing flooded roads, bridges or fast-moving water on foot or in vehicles.

It also advised communities to avoid building or living on floodplains and to monitor NiHSA bulletins for updates on river levels.

NiHSA assesses Abuja flash floods

Meanwhile, NiHSA has called for urgent intervention to address drainage and waterway challenges following an assessment of flash flooding in parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Mohammed led senior officials of the agency on an assessment tour of some flood-affected areas, during which the team identified critical flood-risk factors and recommended measures including channelisation, bridge construction and improved drainage infrastructure.

The assessment focused on the extent of flooding, its impact on communities and infrastructure, and factors contributing to the rapid accumulation and movement of floodwater.

The team visited Efab Estate, Lokogoma, where residents recounted the impact of recurring floods on the community.

The Vice Chairman of the estate, Mr Victor Esenyi, expressed concern over the presence of houses in flood-prone areas and inadequate drainage infrastructure.

He said residents had previously written to relevant authorities seeking intervention, adding that the community had experienced repeated flooding over the years.

Another resident, Engr Niyi Ajayi, said the volume and speed of runoff during heavy rainfall put enormous pressure on existing drainage infrastructure, resulting in submerged roads and threatening several houses.

The assessment team also inspected a major water channel connected to the Lugbe axis, as well as damaged bridges and other structures that could obstruct the free flow of stormwater.

Following the concerns raised by residents, Mohammed advised the estate management to formally write to NiHSA detailing the challenges.

He assured them that the agency would, upon receiving the letter, engage the developer and other relevant stakeholders towards finding an appropriate solution.

The team subsequently visited the Gudu area, where the Delight Event Centre was heavily affected by flooding, while the bridge linking Gaduwa and Durumi was inundated, leaving motorists stranded.

A customer at the event centre, Mr Julius Okoro, said the flood occurred shortly after the heavy rainfall, with the volume and speed of water overwhelming the existing drainage system.

He said about 74 vehicles were submerged, although no death was recorded.

The assessment came amid growing concerns over the FCT’s vulnerability to intense rainfall, particularly in areas where drainage channels are inadequate, poorly maintained or obstructed by refuse.

NiHSA said while heavy rainfall was the immediate trigger, the severity of flash flooding could also be influenced by human and environmental factors, including rapid urbanisation, inadequate drainage capacity, obstruction of natural waterways, development on floodplains and poor waste management.

Residents expressed concern over the conversion of designated waterways for residential and commercial developments, warning that the reduction of natural water-retention areas could increase surface runoff and put additional pressure on drainage infrastructure.

The recent flooding affected several parts of the FCT, including Wuse 2, Katampe, Mabushi, Lugbe, Gwarinpa, Nyanya, Asokoro, Maitama, Utako, Wuye, Gudu and the Gaduwa-Durumi axis.

Mohammed said the assessment would provide technical information to support appropriate interventions and strengthen flood preparedness in the FCT.

He recommended the channelisation of critical waterways, construction of bridges, improvement of drainage infrastructure and stronger protection of natural water channels.

He also stressed the need to enforce planning regulations and prevent developments that obstruct natural drainage routes and floodplains.

The NiHSA boss called for stronger collaboration among FCT authorities, urban planners, emergency management agencies, communities and other stakeholders to address flood risks proactively.

The agency reiterated that its Annual Flood Outlook and other hydrological advisories remained important early-warning tools for governments, communities and stakeholders.

It urged residents to take flood warnings seriously, keep drainage channels free of refuse, avoid building or settling along waterways and floodplains, and refrain from walking or driving through floodwater.

NiHSA reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening hydrological monitoring, early-warning systems, technical assessments and evidence-based flood-risk management to build safer and more resilient communities across the country.