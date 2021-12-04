Yetunde Bakare

By Sylvester Kwentua

Yetunde Bakare, a Nollywood award winning actress and producer, has gone hard on those who troll her, revealing that she has checked their mental stability and found out they are unstable for a conversation. She promised to also give them a taste of their own medicine.

“Sometimes when people troll me … I’ll check their page to be sure they’re mentally stable and fit for a reply and most times I’m always disappointed with what I see. I don’t know why someone would wake up in the morning and choose to abuse someone that hasn’t offended them in anyway…Weyrey lo poju ninu yin … Awon ti ebi npa ti won sowipe enikan ko ti yo. Na me Una wan use shine ? Ka coolu fun yin , ti won ba biyin re dm for location let’s sit and discuss. I’m built for this and I have a very thick skin. let’s see how you’ll handle your own henceforth I’ll be giving trolls a taste of their own medicine!” Yetunde posted.