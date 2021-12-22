James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA – Abductors of two clerics at Ayetoro, headquarters of Yewa-North local government area of Ogun state, have freed their captors after collecting N2.2 million ransom.

The kidnappers who demanded for N15 million ransom after abducting the clerics in front of their house shortly after arriving from a public lecture, later agreed to collect N2.2million .

It was gathered that the kidnappers took the ransom from their families despite the efforts of the police to arrest them .

READ ALSO:Police nab man for luring, kidnapping of school boy

It was gathered that the kidnappers numbering about four had taken their time to eat prepared food before they took away Hussein AbdulJelil and his friend, Ilyas Muhammed Jamiu on Saturday around 10:pm .

Confirming their release , the elder brother to one of the victims, Hussein Ibrahim said the family and friends contributed the ransom and handed over it to the hoodlums to secure the release of the clerics .

He said “they have been released today after we gave them N2.2 million as ransom.

They initially insisted on N15 million saying they were two people ,but, at the end, they agreed to collect N2. 2 million from us.”

Narrating how the kidnapping took place, Ibrahim said, “the kidnappers seized the phones of the occupants of the house , went to the kitchen, ate the food that the clerics’ wife had prepared earlier for the victims with all the meats in the soup.

He said, the incident happened around 10 pm when they (the clerics) were alighting from the Toyota Highlander which his brother just bought about two months’ ago.

“The kidnappers were five and when they came, they had laid ambush somewhere in the dark and were able to capture them immediately”.

“After they took them , they marched them inside, seized our phones, went to the kitchen took the Eba and pot of soup, ate the food and all the meats in the soup before taking them away.”

When asked why the occupants did not resist them, Ibrahim said the kidnappers were armed with dangerous weapons.

He however said the kidnappers had contacted the family and demanded N15 million as ransom .

The victim’s brother disclosed that at the time of filing this report that the Police were aware of the situation.

When contacted for reaction, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi said he had not been briefed about the latest development, promising to get back to the reporter .

He added that police will do all within its power to get the abductors arrested.

“We will get them . We have got others in Ijebu-Ode and other areas in the state . We will get them and deal with them .”