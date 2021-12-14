.

21-year-old, Adeshina Adetoun Inemobong – Inem Shina has been awarded by the CEO’s Network Africa as one of the ‘Under 30 CEO’s of the emerging generation’.

The awarding event took place at Bon Hotel Elvis Wuse 2, Abuja, on Sunday the 12th of December 2021 at 6 pm.

Inem Shina reportedly started her elementary school at Flowers of Sharon, nursery and primary school, Lagos. She later proceeded to Living spring international school, Abuja for her Junior Secondary School education, where she wrote her West African Examination Council (WAEC) examination and emerged with flying colours.

After her Secondary education, she gained admission into the renowned Caleb University Imota Lagos and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in International relations.

The CEOs Network Africa is a network of young African business leaders with the primary goal of identifying and building the capacity of young leaders within its network, inspiring the next generation, showcasing innovation and creativity.

