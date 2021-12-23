….Sees his music evolvement as service to community

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Dr Isiaq Atanda Abdulwaheed of the Department of Political Science University of Ilorin,Ilorin in Kwara state, popularly known by his teaming admirers as”Theorist Ologo” is the first lecturer hip hop artist in Africa.

Isiaq who hails from a humble family in Ilorin bagged his Bsc, M.SC at the University of Ilorin and his PhD at Kwara state university,Malete in Moro local government area of the state.

He was one of the few African scholars selected by Pasgar to participate in a multimethod research training at Nairobi, sponsored by Suxes university in London.

His passion for music goes beyond ordinary and his popularity particularly in the academic is exceptional.

Isiaq wants to take music to the door steps of all, including the common man and also be a world star someday like the legendary, Michael Jackson.

He said,”I’m obsessed with making impacts beyond academics. I also want to reach out to the common man outside there, I mean all over the world. Nelson Mandela is a world hero. Michael Jackson remains a legendary figure. Thus from being the first African lecturer hip-hop artiste, I also want to be remembered for changing the world with academics and music. I mean good music.”

Isiaq who said God is his first motivator,also listed three others through which music motivate him.

“God first. He is my number one motivator. But basically, three things lure me to the studio, glue my hands to the pen and make me sing uncontrollably.

The first is books. The second is society, and the third is my life experiences.”he said

Isiaq who described himself as a book warm stressed,” I’m always obsessed with anything academic. I love research and I love to read. So whenever I started reading about an intriguing socio-political or economic phenomenon, I always do feel a sudden throb compelling me to look for a way to coin it into lyrics and make it simple for the common man to understand the importance of such to his well being.”

” Don’t forget true life lessons are hidden in the pages of a book. I’m also a poet. I write poems a lot which is ordinarily used to form the body and lyrics of a particular song. I do give artists songs because of my prowess and lyrics but it is time for me to sing it all myself.”He added.

Pondering over issues of life,he said,”Sometimes I’m happy but sometimes I feel sad especially when I begin to see some anomalies depriving humans of joy, peace, and prosperity.

“I believe in treating others as i would like to be treated. That is why I kicked vehemently against rape, unfaithful politicians, and all forms of moral vices. You need to listen to these songs and watch the videos. It’s beyond the ordinary.”He said.

On how the chord inside of him got hooked on hiphop music, he said,”the spectrum of academics is broad. Once you board the bus, it can take you anywhere.

“I remembered vividly well that it all started while I was researching on hip-hop artists and Fuji artists in Nigeria. I discovered another area of research which I titled the “the place of education and talents exhibition in Africa. I found out that while talent may rule the world, education can help to improve it. So one need not sacrifice ‘education’ for ‘talent’ or ‘talent’ for ‘education’.

“Not too long, I discovered that there was no single-serving lecturer in Africa who doubled up to be an artist and communicate so many findings to a large audience beyond classrooms and libraries. Thus, making me the first lecturer to sing hip-hop music in Africa. Anyone who has much enthusiasm like me will always explore more than just the wall of the classrooms.”

He also said that he has learnt so many lessons about life.

He said,”I don’t want people to be discouraged by their current situation. There is hope when all hope seems to be lost. Your background doesn’t determine your future. You may be raised in a humble home or rich home but it doesn’t determine who you become in the future.

“Truly it’s not easy out there so I always draw inspiration from my life experiences and see how I could help youth develop and grow in all ramifications.”

The lecturer and Hiphop Artiste however said he had already produced some songs on tape in circulation.

“I have songs on rape, covid-19, pack&go, Asawa ni, etc already in circulation, in fact a new song will be released soon on different platforms titled “SOMEDAY”he said.

He also said that he perform in “Shows “,stressing that the act give him more inspiration on the best way to address societal ills and the possible response.

” I’ve been to many shows and shared the stage with many known celebrities and artists.” he stressed.

On whether he would leave academic, if he strike it big in music industry, he said,”The only constant thing is change. Academics are part of me. The reason behind my nickname THEORIST was my obsession with academics. That’s where the inspiration for research comes. Even if I leave academics, I will establish a research center where we can impact the next generation.

: As matter of fact, it is high time people get to know that academics is broad and taking our message to the right audience matters too.

Isiaq described his students as, special.,” they are unique and I am proud of them.”

Sake for his music career and a lecturer, he said he doesn’t have any problems with the authorities of university of Ilorin on his musical career.

“I don’t think I have an issue with my employers because I’m a researcher and of course what led to this was a result of my research work,” he said.