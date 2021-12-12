Dollypizzle

Nigerian singer, Dollypizzle is back in the spotlight with him hinting at dropping a new single to wow his fans this season and to wrap up the year on a high note.

The singer who seems to be unstoppable  is taking his career to greater heights and remaining relevant  in  the  industry  with the release of  his EP “Light and love”and his increasing fanbase.

According  to the singer, his new single which is to be released  Dec 20, 2021 promises to  be full of different vibes and sounds which may be considered as the ‘jam of the year ‘.

READ ALSO:Itunu Babalola’s death: Ivorian Ambassador has Questions to Answer — Reps

“My fans should know me by now that I’m just full of surprises,  and what’s  the  best way to end the year? That’s why I’m releasing  this song as an early  Christmas  present to my beautiful  fans out there, and I can assure them that they are in for a totally new experience,”  he said.

Dollypizzle  while speaking  further  about  the song and the inspiration behind it mentioned that the song came as a result of  his deep thoughts about life and the everyday  struggles of man.

“I’m an artist that is able to relate with Nigeria and  the everyday  happenings in the country, most times I like to translate thoughts into songs that everyone  can relate to and that’s what  fuels my inspiration to write,” he added.

Subscribe to our youtube channel

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.