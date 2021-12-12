Dollypizzle

Nigerian singer, Dollypizzle is back in the spotlight with him hinting at dropping a new single to wow his fans this season and to wrap up the year on a high note.

The singer who seems to be unstoppable is taking his career to greater heights and remaining relevant in the industry with the release of his EP “Light and love”and his increasing fanbase.

According to the singer, his new single which is to be released Dec 20, 2021 promises to be full of different vibes and sounds which may be considered as the ‘jam of the year ‘.

“My fans should know me by now that I’m just full of surprises, and what’s the best way to end the year? That’s why I’m releasing this song as an early Christmas present to my beautiful fans out there, and I can assure them that they are in for a totally new experience,” he said.

Dollypizzle while speaking further about the song and the inspiration behind it mentioned that the song came as a result of his deep thoughts about life and the everyday struggles of man.

“I’m an artist that is able to relate with Nigeria and the everyday happenings in the country, most times I like to translate thoughts into songs that everyone can relate to and that’s what fuels my inspiration to write,” he added.