The pioneer Interim Executive Council of Ilogbo High School, IHS, Ilogbo-Ekiti, on Friday, bowed out of office after four years in saddle, with the first elected executive council taking over.

The election of the new executive council, which took place at the school premises situated along Ilogbo-Ayegunle road, Ilogbo-Ekiti, was done via ratification as all the contestants emerged unopposed at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the organisation held Friday 3rd December, 2021.

Joel Agbebi, a United Kingdom based Enterpreneur, emerged as the first executive President, while two Female seasoned Public Administrators, Wemimo Gegeoju and Chinyere Alawode, were elected Vice-President I and II respectively.

Dr. Samuel Fasanmi, a Pyschometrician, and University Don, was returned as General Secretary after serving the pioneer administration in the same capacity.

Tayo Ariyo, a Lagos Public School Principal got the nod of his old mates to represent them in the new cabinet as Treasurer, while Michael Adebayo, an well-travelled Entrepreneur, was elected to manage the Financial Lacuna of the alumni body.

Maxwell Adeleye, ANIPR, a Public Relations expert and activist, emerged as Publicity Secretary, while Olamide Awogbemi, an Enterpreneur, was elected Assistant General Secretary.

Inaugurating the new Executive members, the Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Mr. Samuel Fayomi, said the emergence of the first elected leaders of the ALUMNI is expected to reinvigorate the organization towards a new service that will aide further development of IHS.

In his acceptance speech, the new President, Mr. Joel Agbebi, promised to consolidate on the achievements of the outgone executive by giving his almamata a new face.

Agbebi said: “By the Grace of God, IHS Alumni will have a new website before the first quarter of 2022. I want to assure you that the new executive will work assiduously to give our almamata infrastructural face-lift in all ramifications. We shall also priotise award of scholarship to brilliant and indigent students yearly, among others.”