



By Gabriel Olawale

An engineering technology outfit, Vin Global Technologies says he has developed a comfortable solution for humans through its automation systemic app.



The new app, called OVO Smart, will integrate household appliances digitally and enable users to easily control all their gadgets on a phone or computer and from anywhere they are in the world.



Speaking on the App, the Chief Executive Officer of VIN Global Technologies Limited, Onyeka Onwuka stated that the new App will help people save electricity consumption.

Onwuka said: “With OVO Smart, you can control your home and your appliances from anywhere. You can be in your bedroom and turn off your electrical appliances from anywhere in the world.



“The features of OVO Smart is that you have your App that enables you turn on it turn off, for instance, your water heater. It helps you save energy.



“Also, in your kitchen, we have our smoke detectors that helps you turn on and off your gas.Once the smoke detector detects a smoke, it sends a signal to your phone; you can then open the App and shutdown your gas from anywhere you are.



“With our App, you can monitor the electorial appliances that are on and this helps save energy consumption. Once you see appliances that ought not to be on, with the App, you can turn them off at any given time from anywhere in the world.



We designed the App but because we don’t have the capacity to produce the equipment, we sent it out to our foreign expatriates who helped in manufacturing the product.

I went into the line of business because I have seen people complaining about out their electricity bills going up.



I thought of ways to cut down electricity bills and that was what pushed me in coming up with the OVO Smart to save lives and help people save their electricity consumption.”



On plans for new customers, to get the device, he said: “All you need to do is to buy our fittings, download our apps for free, then once you buy our fittings, you can just remove the gang and put our smart products. You don’t have to break walls anymore and we made the products very cheap and affordable for everyone. Students can also afford it.

Our plan is to make everybody use our products at a very affordable prices. The prices are very affordable, you can buy the one gang switch for about N50, 000 or N60000.

The products are affordable as you don’t have to spend millions. “It saves you a lot. So, you just have to have our fittings and download our App. You can buy the one gang and out our product on it. You don’t have to break walls and the products are cheap and affordable. With $80-$100, you can get the device.

“With our product, you can control your appliances with your voice, out product works with any voice command on your telephone. If you don’t want to use the voice command, you can use our OVO Smart device to turn on and turn off your appliances from anywhere in the world.

We have the products in different stages and sizes, raging from the security gates, security doors and security cameras that are all integrated into the OVO Smart App.

Again, the App does not consume much data because it is in kilobytes and not in megabytes.”