By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Armed men in the early hours of Sunday, abducted a traditional ruler at Gindiri, Mangu local government area of Plateau State, security source has confirmed.

The traditional ruler, HRH Charles Dakat is the Paramount Ruler of Gindiri, in Mangu Local Government area and was said to have been abducted as heavy gunshots were heard in his palace in Gindiri between 1 am and 2 am on Sunday.

Although the State Police Command is yet to confirm the incident, the Media Officer, Operation Safe Haven OpSH, Major Ishaku Takwa said, “Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN at Gyambus has been mobilized to the area and are on trail of the kidnappers.”

Details later:

