When members of the Iroko clan were asked to identify the weakest link in their team after they failed a task, all of them mentioned Yankari.

By a stroke of luck or fate, however, he was not evicted. When Toke Makinwa, the host of the show, asked him why he was selected as the weakest link, he replied that he did not know as he always gave his best but promised to step up his game.

And step up, he did as he survived eviction during all the group tasks. When the clans were dissolved and individual tasks began, Yankari handled them with focus and dexterity. Although he never came first in any of the tasks, he always did well enough to qualify to the next stages which were no easy feats as he had to battle other warriors.

A true craftsman, Yankari confessed that he has become a better person since he came into the jungle learning to listen and comprehend before acting. He wasn’t as muscular as Odudu and Damola nor was he very good at solving puzzles. However, he made sure to always capitalise on his strengths and build on his weaknesses to complete each task put before him.

Before he was asked to leave the jungle, Toke Makinwa noted Yankari’s rise and commended him for pulling himself up after a rough start. Yankari noted too that he was proud of his performance and said he was probably the highest-ranked norther in the history of the show.

From being touted as the weakest link, Yankari rose to the top and as he said, he has taken a lot of lessons in the show that he would use for years to come.