…says crusade, spiritual rebirth of Akwa Ibom

By Gabriel Ewepu

A non-profit making organization, Ntippe Ibibio Unity Mission, NIUM, weekend, commended Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Emmanuel Udom, over successful hosting of the recently concluded 5-day Global Crusade by the General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, DLCM, Pastor William Kumuyi, in Uyo, the State capital.

The commendation was made by the Founder, NIUM, Amb. Okon Mkpafit, while speaking with Vanguard on the impact of the Global Crusade with theme ‘Wonders of the Cross’ on people of the State.

According to Mkpafit, the State has been waiting for such crusade, because Akwa Ibom remains God’s ordained state blessed with all kinds of mineral, natural and human resources by God, and the people are lovers of the things of God.

It will be recalled that The GS as Kumuyi is fondly called by his members announced the 5-day Global Crusade to hold at Uyo, Akwa Ibom State from November 25-30, 2021, while he concluded a 5-day Global Crusade in Port Harcourt, Rivers State with theme ‘Showers of Blessings’ in October.

He said: “We in Ntippe Ibibio Unity Mission, a foremost socio-cultural organization sincerely commend the Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Gabriel Emmanuel, over a successful hosting of a Pastor William Kumuyi Global Crusade with theme ‘Wonders of the Cross’ in Uyo for five days.

“We believe that the Governor is a man living with the fear of God and he is spiritual because he has hosted several Church events. This time around that he hosted a world evangelist and founder of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor (Dr) William Kumuyi was divinely arranged by God Himself, especially in the face of various daunting challenges in the country.

“We know that the Governor’s support and hosting is for a spiritual rebirth of the entire State, and we all saw how committed he was to the crusade, and made all things humanly possible to have a successful crusade, and we thank His Excellency for his commitment and dedication.”

He (Okon) further stated that, “The crusade has brought about spiritual and moral change in the lives of the people as we heard amazing testimonies through the Man of God who was mightily and divinely used to change the atmosphere of our State. This is purely the hand of God, and we will ensure it is sustained.”

He also called on the people of the State to express love toward one another, and not just during the Christmas celebration but beyond this period of sharing gifts rather should be sincere love founded on unity and tolerance.