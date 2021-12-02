…Says no ‘peace walk’ without justice

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has, rejected in totality a White Paper on the report of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and Other Matters, issued by the Lagos State Government.

He also called on all #EndSARS activists never to partake in the planned “Peace Walk” by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, describing the move as tendentious and anti-youth.

“How can there be peace without justice,” he queried, adding, “Sanwo-Olu should accept the truth about the #EndSARS massacre at the Lekki Toll Gate, apologise to Nigerian youth and pay adequate compensation to victims of the massacre if he desires to walk for peace,” Frank said in a statement in Abuja.

Frank, who is the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP), Ambassador to East Africa and Middle East, urged Sanwo-Olu to reread the JPI report and follow the truth courageously captured therein.

He commended #EndSARS activists like Folarin Falana (Falz), Debo Adebayo (Mr Macaroni), Dele Farotimi, Temitope Majekodunmi, Segun Awosanya (Segalink), Adedotun (Just Detoun) and Seun Kuti, among others, for rejecting the Governor’s tomfoolery.

He called on other youth “not to yield to such dangerous temptation now being dangled before them by Sanwo-Olu until the Lagos State Government and Federal Government fully implement the courageous recommendations of the JPI.

He lamented that “while the truth about the #LekkiTollgateMassacre has been succinctly captured in the JPI Report, the Lagos State Government and the Federal Government are still living in denial and plying the Ostrich.

“The truth is the truth. No amount of whitewashing, shenanigans, jerrymandering or intimidation can erase it.

“Sanwo-Olu and Lai Mohammed must acknowledge the truth, apologise to Nigerian youth if they desire closure on this egregious matter.

“The youth cannot be fooled. On justice for our colleagues massacred at the Lekki Tollgate on 20:10:20 we stand! Any youth that marches with Sanwo-Olu without adequate and commensurate justice for our fallen heroes is a betrayer!” Frank declared.

He called on the international community not to be swayed by attempts to sweep the Lekki Tollgate massacre and crime against humanity perpetrated against Nigerian youth by government forces under the carpet.

“The White Paper released by the Lagos State Government is another attempt at covering up an intentional genocide.

“The actors, including officials of the Federal Government must be held accountable. The White Paper is a fluke. The JPI Report says it all and we need not look any further,” Frank insisted.