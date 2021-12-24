The lawmaker representing Ìbadan North Federal Constituency, Rep. Olaide Akinremi popularly referred to as Jagaban has concluded another one week training and empowerment programme where a sizeable number of his constituents were trained by professionals in specific fields.

This just concluded training programme focused on Technology Skills Transfer for Community Development in Metal Works and Food Processing, and was carried out in conjunction with the National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI) from Friday December 17-24 2021 at the Technology Incubation Centre, Samonda Ibadan, and was concluded with an empowerment programme where necessary tools, machineries and cash were distributed.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the training and empowerment programme, Mr. Akinremi (Jagaban) stated that he remains committed to facilitating life changing opportunities for his people, and his belief in entrepreneurial training is only stemmed from that fact that himself had towed and is still towing the path of entrepreneurship, through which he makes good success.

The lawmaker said: “I will like to encourage our people once again to embrace entrepreneurship, as it is an assured path to financial freedom. Learning one or two skills, learning a trade shouldn’t be downgraded, as the financial opportunities they provide are quite enormous. These items and cash you see here today are just a minute fraction of what we will be giving out to empower our people who have learnt one vocation or the other next week, more so to many others who need a variety of items to boost their individual businesses too.

“Gone are the days when some vocations/occupations are characterized as lowly, or belonging to a particular class of people. These days we can now see educated people venturing into businesses some of us overlook. With packaging, an educated tailor addresses himself as a fashion designer, educated hairdressers/barbers call themselves hair stylists, and so on.

“With the right branding and packaging, they make so much profit from their jobs, and they are able to live a comfortable and independent life. These are what we all need to examine, and for anyone who is yet to look in the direction of entrepreneurship, kindly do so, as it is more than enough to set you on the path of self-sufficiency.”

He also announced that plans for a Mega Empowerment Programme where a large number of items and cash will be made available for his constituents has been finalized, and is set to hold on Wednesday 29th December 2021.