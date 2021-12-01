Ekiti State government, on Wednesday, said it had created an additional local council development area (LCDA), bringing the total number of LCDAs in the state to 20.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Chairman, Local Council Development Areas Implementation Committee, Mr Wale Fapounda, in Ado-Ekiti.

Fapounda said that the development was sequel to consultations with stakeholders in the various communities, especially in Ikole-West LCDA, regarding the siting of the council headquarters.

He recalled that Gov. Kayode Fayemi, had, on Aug 6, assented to the Creation of Additional Local Government Areas in Ekiti State (Second Amendment) Law, 2021.

Fapounda clarified that the additional 19 LCDAs created by the law were inchoate and would operate as such until when the National Assembly passed an Act recognising them as local governments areas, as provided for under Section 8(5) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

He said that further to the extensive consultations, the creation of an autonomous area council for the seven Oreniwa communities, with temporary headquarters at Asin-Ekiti, had been approved by the governor.

According to him, the new LCDA will have its permanent headquarters later at Usin-Ekiti, based on the unanimous decision of the affected communities, while a sole administration or head of area council will also be appointed.

Fapounda remind all stakeholders that the state government would leave no stone unturned in ensuring the successful take-off and sustenance of the new council.

He called for the support, cooperation and ownership of all stakeholders in the various communities within the new LCDA in order to actualise the move.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that traditional rulers of the seven communities had led their subjects to express their dissatisfaction with the location of the council’s headquarters in Ijesa-Isu-Ekiti, describing the development as unjust and unfair.

The people of the communities had also converged on Oreniwa market square in Isaba-Ekiti to seek for divine help.

Responding on behalf of the seven communities, Dr Lanre Ayejuyo and Elder Bayo Ayeni, appreciated the governor for living up to his promise to address their agitations.

“It is a thing of joy to praise the winning team of the seven Oreniwa communities and the LCDA implementation committee for listening to our plea and addressing our fears,” they said.

