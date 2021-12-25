By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Alimosho area of Lagos State in the early hours of Christmas Eve, Friday, has been thrown into confusion and chaos, following NNPC pipeline explosion as a due to activities of vandals as well as a 33kva fallen high cable tension mast at pipeline bus stop along LASU Road.

As a result of the incidents, vehicular movements have been totally paralysed as motorists are driving against the flow of traffic otherwise called ” One Way,” thereby, resulting in gridlock.

Residents and motorists in Igando, Idimu and their environs are currently locked up in confusion over the two incidents.

While fire fighters are battling the explosion, the fallen high tension electricity mast from Egbin Hydro Power Station collapsed destroyed somes vehicles and property along it’s path.

The high tension cable mast collapsed across the major roads in the axis thereby stalling vehicular movements in the highly populated area were destroyed. No casualties were recorded as of press time.

The affected areas include: Egbeda, LASU-Izheti- Iba Road, Powerline bus stop, Ikotun, Idimu, Igando, among others.

Response team of fhe National Emergency Management Authority, NEMA, officials who were the only team as of press time were seen controlling the chaotic situation

The Southwest Co-ordinator of the agency, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, who confirmed the incident, urged residents to observe serious safety precautions to avert destruction of life and more properties.

The NEMA boss said that power service agencies, especially the Ikeja Electric Distribution Company, and other officials were currently trying to safely remove the 330 kva line.

According to Farinloye: “Residents of Igando, Idimu Axis are strongly advised to observe serious safety precautions due to the collapse of high tension poles that emanated from Egbin Hydro power station.

“The line is from Ikorodu across Ikeja and other areas. The Fire Service has been mobilised to provide cover in case of fire outbreak.”

Also, On the explosion, the raging fire which started in the early hours on Friday, gutted Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, oil pipeline. Men of NNPC, security, fire fighters and NSCDC are already at scene to salvage the situationon.

It was gathered that the pipeline fire explosion is not posing any threat to human and public lives as the site is located in Isale Odo, LASU Road, Egbeda, Alimosho area of the state.

According to eyewitness, the electric cable collapse led to electric sparks all over the area which got to the spilled content of PMS around the area and led to the pipeline sparking off fire and subsequently exploded.

The area is prone to pipeline vandalism, due to activities of vandals.

Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs Adeseye Margret, who confirmed the incident as of 8.30 am, said, “We are aware and on top of the situation at Baruwa pipeline fire explosion.”

Fire service calls for calm

Rescue operation is currently on-going to put out the fire resulting from a System 2B pipeline leakage at Peace Estate, Zone 4, Baruwa, Ipaja, Alimosho area of Lagos State.

The fire call which was reported at 00:31 hours Christmas Eve, is presently confined to be burning at the source of leakage of the pipeline belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC.

The state fire service boss, Margret, assured the residents of the area that the strategy being deployed to control the burning rage with copious water and chemical foam compound would not allow it to affect any nearby property or life which are over 200 metres away.

Consequently, members of the public have been advised to go about their legitimate activities without any fear as it will take a while for the remains of the petroleum products to dry up in the pipeline.

Although the cause of the leakage as of press time could not be ascertained, “officials of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service remain on top of the situation and will provide necessary updates as situation demands, ” Margret assured