South-East APM chairmen call for dissolution of Makinde/Daura campaign structures

—-Threaten to quit campaign, insist on respect for party leadership

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA– The five APM state chairmen in the South-East have called for the immediate dissolution of the state coordinatorship structures set up for the proposed Makinde/Daura Presidential Campaign Council, threatening to reconsider their involvement in the campaign if their concerns are not addressed.

The chairmen alleged that the arrangement undermined the party’s recognised leadership and fostered parallel structures, warning that the appointments could trigger needless rivalry, weaken organisational cohesion, and jeopardise its electoral prospects.

They stated their position in a communiqué issued after their meeting in Abuja on Sunday, which was read at a press conference by the Enugu State Chairman of the party, Barr. Ken Ikeh.

The communiqué, signed by the chairmen of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states, expressed support for the party’s national leadership and the presidential ambition of Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, while rejecting what they described as attempts to sideline established party structures in the organisation of the campaign.

“Notwithstanding our support for the presidential ambition of our party and our commitment to the RESET NIGERIA AGENDA, we hereby express our strongest objection to the appointment or imposition of zonal and state coordinators for the Makinde/Daura Presidential Campaign Council in a manner that sidelines or usurps the responsibilities of the duly recognised State Chairmen and established party structures,” they stated.

The chairmen argued that any arrangement made without adequate consultation with the relevant state leaders was inconsistent with internal democracy, collective responsibility and respect for the party’s established legal framework.

They warned against creating competing centres of authority, insisting that the party’s existing structures should be strengthened rather than undermined by campaign appointments.

“It is therefore counterproductive to establish parallel structures that could create confusion, undermine existing leadership, encourage unnecessary rivalry, and weaken the unity required for a successful presidential campaign,” the communiqué added.

Consequently, the chairmen appealed to Makinde and the national leadership of the party to take immediate steps to review and dissolve the state coordinatorship structures wherever they duplicate, undermine or displace the authority of recognised state chairmen.

“We respectfully but firmly appeal to our incoming President, His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde, in conjunction with the National Leadership of the APM, to take immediate steps to review and dissolve the state coordinatorship structures established for the Makinde/Daura Presidential Campaign Council where such structures duplicate, undermine, or displace the authority of the duly recognised State Chairmen,” they said.

They maintained that the most effective way to build a formidable presidential campaign organisation was to work through established party structures rather than introduce arrangements capable of generating internal divisions.

The dispute also extends to the distribution of campaign resources, with the chairmen demanding that vehicles, branded equipment, publicity materials, logistical support and other mobilisation items be released to them for deployment across their respective states.

They argued that the recognised state leadership possessed the organisational capacity to distribute the materials transparently and according to local political realities.

“We maintain that campaign resources are most effective when entrusted to recognised party structures that possess the capacity to deploy them strategically, transparently, and in accordance with the peculiar needs of each state,” they stated.

The chairmen further appealed to Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, whom they described as the party’s national leader, and Makinde to intervene urgently to resolve the disagreement.

They warned that continued operation of parallel campaign structures without due regard for recognised state chairmen could generate unnecessary tension and undermine the progress already recorded by the party.

While expressing support for the proposed presidential campaign, the South-East leaders cautioned that their continued participation in the present arrangement could not be taken for granted if their concerns were ignored.

“Most importantly, we unequivocally state that, should these grievances not be addressed immediately and satisfactorily, the undersigned State Chairmen may be compelled to reconsider their continued participation in the present campaign arrangement and take further appropriate decisions in the collective political interest of their respective states and the South-East geopolitical zone,” they warned.

The communiqué also raised concerns about the proposed town hall meetings being organised to promote the party’s RESET NIGERIA AGENDA, particularly the approach to mobilising participants in the South-East.

The chairmen said the region’s sociopolitical character made it unsuitable for what they described as a strategy of renting crowds to organise political gatherings.

“The South-East Nigeria is a region with peculiar sociopolitical nuances and republican economic attitudes which cannot allow the idea of renting crowd to organise the regional town hall meeting to succeed,” they stated.

They, however, commended the town hall meeting initiative, describing it as an opportunity to promote democratic participation, public consultation and grassroots engagement.

According to them, the meetings would enable citizens to interact with political leaders, express their concerns and contribute to the formulation of policies affecting their lives.

The chairmen also commended APM National Chairman, Dr. Yusuf Maman Dantalle, for what they described as his political sagacity, administrative competence and strategic vision in strengthening the party.

They particularly praised his reported efforts in attracting prominent political figures, including the governors of Bauchi and Oyo states, describing their alignment with the party as a significant development.

The communiqué welcomed Mohammed and Makinde, alongside their political associates and supporters, into the APM, expressing optimism that their participation would broaden the party’s national appeal and strengthen its political structures.

The chairmen also reaffirmed their support for Makinde’s presidential ambition and the RESET NIGERIA AGENDA, pledging commitment to legitimate democratic engagements designed to promote the party’s vision for national renewal.

The signatories to the communiqué are Dcn. Victor Umunna, Abia State Chairman; Uzochukwu Eminent, Anambra State Chairman; Evang. Ohakam Kate, Ebonyi State Chairman; Barr. Ken Ikeh, Enugu State Chairman; and Hon. Clinton Edoziem, Imo State Chairman.