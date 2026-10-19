Christiane Amanpour announces exit from CNN after 43 years

Veteran journalist Christiane Amanpour has announced plans to leave CNN in June 2027, ending a 43-year association with the international news network.

The 68-year-old chief international anchor announced her decision on Monday, describing her time at CNN as “43 fantastic years” and expressing enthusiasm for new professional opportunities.

“Remember: always be truthful, not neutral,” Amanpour said in a statement, reflecting the journalistic principle that has guided her career.

Amanpour has presented her flagship interview programme on CNN International since 2009, interviewing influential political figures and reporting from some of the world’s major conflict zones.

Her departure will follow a gradual reduction in her presenting duties. She scaled back her schedule in January 2025 and is expected to transition to a weekly programme format in January 2027. The show is scheduled to end in May, while she will continue reporting for CNN until June.

CNN chairman Mark Thompson said he had held discussions with Amanpour about her plans for several months. He praised her standing in the profession, describing her as “one of the most trusted and beloved journalists anywhere.”

Thompson also commended her decades of international reporting, adding that CNN would recognise her contributions before she leaves the network.

Looking back on her career, Amanpour cited her coverage of major global events, including the First Gulf War, the Bosnian War, the genocide in Rwanda, the conflicts in Afghanistan and Ukraine, and developments in Iran.

She also acknowledged the journalists, programme teams and field crews who had worked with her over the years. According to Amanpour, their collective dedication to facts, evidence and humanity helped shape her approach to reporting.

Although she is preparing to leave her regular role at CNN, Amanpour said she remained committed to the network’s mission of independent journalism as she looks towards the next phase of her career.