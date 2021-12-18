A pressure group to support Chief David Edevbie’s quest to be Delta State governor, Delta Flight for Edevbie 2023, has reiterated its commitment to drum support for the former Finance commissioner’s ambition.

The group also noted that they have itemized their campaign strategies and muster the resources to actualize it.

The group State coordinator, Chief Richard Erhurhore who made this known during their visit to Hon Frank Edevbie and Concern Deltans for a Edevbie at Olori Motel in Ughelli on Wed 15th Dec 2021 said members have been mobilised from the 25 local area of the state with the mandate to preach Edevbie’s modernization across the state.

Hon Frank Edevbie, while responding to the coordinator’s speech, thanked the group for their composition, doggedness and the efforts of their members spread across the 25 LGAs of the state.

“We are overwhelmed by the calibre of men and women in the group, we are seeing here today, it goes to show the group readiness to deliver on their mandate” he said

Also speaking, Engr Jonathan Evwierhurhoma who represented David Edevbie Campaign Organization appreciated the group for their unflinching support for the Olorogun David Edevbie governorship project.

Evwierhurhoma expressed confidence on the group activities, adding that their focus and readiness to mobilize support for Olorogun David Edevbie was encouraging.

Chief Ese Emuedo, who spoke on behalf of CONCERN DELTANS FOR EDEVBIE, then thank the group for a job well done.