By Godfrey Bivbere & Providence Adeyinka

The Nigeria Customs Service, NCS Tin Can Island Command, has intercepted a 1x40ft container with number TRHU8058369, loaded with cartons of guns.

Sunday Vanguard gathered that the said container which was declared as plasma television was discovered after an examination.

Also, it was gathered that the clearing license used to clear the cargo was commercialised, meaning that the clearing agent owning the license gave it out for a fee to another person.

Public Relations Officer of the Command, Uche Ejesieme, confirmed the report but declined further details.

He said the Command had not briefed the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col Hameed Ali and the Zonal Office in Lagos about the development.

READ ALSO: Customs intercept container load of weapons at Tin Can

Ejisieme, however, confirmed that the container of guns was discovered during a routine examination at terminal B2 (Vehicle) of the Tin-can Island Container Terminal, TICT.

His words: “The officers intercepted a container loaded with weapons, but as we speak, what we have done as a command is that we have written to the terminal to evacuate the container immediately to enforcement unit for 100 percent examination so that we can actually ascertain the quantity and other relevant information”

“We expect the terminal to evacuate the container to the enforcement unit where we intend to strip it, and the quantity, names of people involved and other further information would be available.

“Most times, the suspect you see is those freight forwarders and agents coming for examination, but we are more interested in getting to the importer and everyone involved in that criminal importation to nip it in the bud.”

Commenting on the seizure, Chief Servant of the Association of Registered Freight Forwarders, Nigeria, Godfrey Nwosu, commended officers and men of the Command for being vigilant and dedicated to their duty.

He called on Tin-can Customs Command and others to redouble to ensure they keep the society safe.

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA