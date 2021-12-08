For Jumia Nigeria online customers, the 2021 Black Friday has come and gone, but the memory will linger for those who were able to leverage the window for best deals on their choice items. From flash sales, to treasure hunts, customers on the platform were treated to interesting offers that could only happen during the Black Friday.

While Black Friday sales are over on the Jumia platform, customers are still living the experience of the bargains sealed during the period.

Sandy Nze is the CEO of Sanlinks Communications. Her shopping experience on Jumia has lasted for seven years. According to her, Black Friday sales are what she looks forward to every year, and the experience for her, keeps her coming for more. “I shop at Jumia and I look forward to all the Jumia Black Friday sales. In the past seven years I’ve been with Jumia, the black Friday sales have been amazing.

“Last black Friday, I had awesome discounts on fashion items. I shopped for everyone in my house, I shopped for my baby. The discounts were so huge I couldn’t get that elsewhere in the market. Jumia warranty is so intact because there was a case when I ordered it and the colour was different, I sent it back and got my money back in full,” she said.

Shopping is never complete until the goods are delivered at the doorsteps of the customer. This important link in the ecommerce chain is handled by delivery associates who ensure items are not just delivered to the right address, but also delivered in good condition.

The world of these agents is not the same during the busy period of Black Friday sales. Ayodele Olaoye, a delivery associate with Jumia for over five years, gives insight into what goes into the delivery process during the Black Friday rush.

“Jumia Black Friday is a season of unbelievable discounts and as usual, there is always a surge in customer orders. So to ensure I meet up, I rest well, my phone fully functional and my vehicle in perfect shape. I also listen to music while working to help me deal with the pressure, remain vibrant and productive. To me as a delivery associate, delivering happiness is a high priority during Black friday,” he said.

Though Black Fridays offer discounts on products like no other sales period, those familiar with online shopping know there are still more to look out for on ecommerce platforms during the yuletide. Like in the past years, Jumia said there are plans to treat customers to special sale offers in the coming weeks as the gifting season rolls in.