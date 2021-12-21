By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has stopped the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi, the Attorney General of the Federation and the Bureau of Public Procurement, BPP, from nominating any company or entity as operators of the International Cargo Tracking System, ICTN, in Nigeria.

The order followed an exparte motion marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1587/2021, which was filed by the Incorporated Trustees of Citizens Advocacy for Social and Economic Rights, CASER.

The court further restrained two firms, Medtech Scientific Limited and Rozi International Nigeria Limited, cited as the 4th and 5th defendants, or their agents, from parading themselves or functioning as operators of ICTN in Nigeria, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

Justice Donatus Okorowo granted the interim orders after he listened to counsel to the Plaintiff, Mr. A. U. Mustapha, SAN.

Specifically, the court ruling, read: “An order of interim injunction is hereby made restraining the 2nd defendant(BPP): either by itself, servants, agents, privies or through any person or persons howsoever described or termed from appointing the 4th and 5th defendants as the operators of the International Cargo Tracking System (ICTN) in Nigeria pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

“An order of interim injunction is hereby made restraining the 2nd defendant; either by itself, servants, agents, privies or through any person or persons howsoever described or termed from giving further approvals and waivers to the 1st defendant ( Honourable Minister, Federal Ministry of Transport) in the planned appointment of the 4th and 5th defendants as the operators of the International Cargo Tracking System(ICTN) in Nigeria pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

“An order of interim injunction is hereby made restraining all the defendants either by themselves or through their officials or agents or any other person or persons howsoever from taking further steps towards nominating any company or entity to be operators of the International Cargo Tracking System(ICTN) in Nigeria pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice”.

Justice Okorowo adjourned the matter till January 12 for hearing.

In a statement he made available to newsmen, the Executive Director of the Plaintiff, Mr. Frank Tietie, explained that the suit was instituted, out of serious concern for Nigeria’s internal security, following the massive inflow of small arms and light weapons (SALW) through the sea ports.

He said CASER was also concerned that Nigeria loses massive revenue as a result of the improper tracking of cargo exports and imports.

“The overall goal of the case by CASER is to simply ensure compliance with the provisions of the Public Procurement Act (PPA) with international best practices and standards in procurement of such security-sensitive services”, he added.

