Constituency projects: ICPC conducts post-tracking in Kano

By Bashir Bello – Kano

In its bid to ensure accountability in the implementation of constituency projects, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, have conducted a post-tracking inspection of projects carried out in Kano State.

The post-tracking inspection was a follow-up to the third phase tracking exercise earlier carried out by teams of the commission where 104 constituency projects were tracked in the state.

The Commission’s Board member representing North Central and Chairman, Constituency and Executive Project Tracking Group, Hon. Dauda Yahaya Umar who led the post-tracking inspection of the project said that most of the projects were completed but not up to specifications.

He said the commission would ensure that the contractors go back to the site to fix the projects or refund part of the monies to the government purse.

According to him, “We initiated post tracking inspection purposely because we want to monitor the activities of our team around the country after the phase one, two, and three tracking exercise. We deemed it fit to go around to see some projects which we are not very satisfied with in order to give it proper monitoring.

“Most of the projects, we have gone to the site to see for ourselves, we are not totally satisfied with them but at least the purpose of the project is achieved. Because we have seen most of the projects completed but not to the specifications unlike before where finances will be collected without the projects carried out.

“For instance, we visited a project where the contractors have been paid completely but abandoned the project. Our team earlier visited that site and when they got wind that our team was here, they hurriedly returned to the site and complete the work.

“So we felt we should visit the site again and we found that they completed the project but not to specification. But at least the purpose of the project was achieved.

“We will go back to the office to follow up on the next line of action. We will either invite the contractors and other stakeholders to go back to the site to fix the projects or they refund part of the money to the coffers of the government,” he stated.

Earlier, the team inspected a block of two classrooms in Tsebarawa, Ajingi Local Government sponsored by Senator representing Kano South where the contractor abandoned the project after funds meant to execute the projects were completely paid to him but only returned back to the site to hurriedly complete the project when he got wind of the visit by the Commission’s team to the project site during it third phase tracking exercise.

Other projects inspected include a block of 3 classrooms with office and store in Tarauni Local Government where the project was said to be poorly executed as the roof of the building is leaking while constituency projects such as the supply of 50 number of laptops to Fagge Local Government and 82 solar-powered street light projects in Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, AKTH were found to be intact.

Vanguard News Nigeria