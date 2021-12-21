By Ozioruva Aliu



BENIN CITY – THE presiding pastor of Simply Worship International Ministry, Pastor Vivian Atenaga, has said that the essence for organizing Christmas carols beyond celebrating the season was to harness and discover hidden God given talents in young people.

Atenaga made the statements during the Carol Night service organized by the church and Powered by Daar Communication owners of Raypower/AIT in Benin City, Edo state.

He said: “We saw talents, potential, creativity, dramatic style tonight. I am just amazed about this. We see that these young people are burning in their passion for the Lord. Everything we saw here was done by the Singing Team of our church. For me, it is an amazing night of celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

“This event is also an opportunity for the youths to discover their God given gifts and potentials in them. So, in the church, if you don’t give the youths an opportunity to showcase their God given potential gifts and talents, they will go to the world and use their potentials and gifts in doing evil things and other negative activities.

For me, it is an avenue or stage whereby God given potentials, talents and gifts are discovered from the young people. Some of the singers and performers don’t even know that they can dramatize the way they did. It is amazing, in fact l have discovered talents here tonight,” She posited.

On her part, the General Manager of Bronze FM, Benin, Mrs Abimbola Oyetunde described the Chrismas Carol night as awesome. “It was different from the regular Christmas carol. I must commend the church and members for putting up a very unique event such as this. We have drama, singing and other artistic formats in different ways. The programme is highly commendable.”



On her part, the Head of Centre Raypower/AIT Benin City, Bisi Akpaida, said, the essence of the Carol night was to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and to share love through giving to one another during Christmas. “Daar Communication partnered with Samsom Odiase and the SWIM church to achieve this laudable success. Creativity was the order of the day and the essence is that Christmas is about showing and sharing love with people and reminding ourselves about the birth of Jesus Christ. I am happy that today, I enjoyed and have a good time in God’s presence.

“Next year will be better than this and is going to be a yearly Carol night celebration. We would work and partner with SWIM church, not just them alone but other organisations or churches who are willing to showcase such talents and potentials that we saw on this occasion. Next year we will come up with gift items to share love to everybody that would be around.”