By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The state Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp Kebbi state command Umar Musa Bala has approved the deployment of five hundred (500) personnel comprising of both uniform and plain clothes officers.

In a statement released on Monday the 20th of December. The deployed officers were drawn from the arm squad, agro rangers, anti. Vandal and the intelligence unit of the command.

The deployments cut across the state, and the personnels are to work with other sister agencies to provide adequate security for all those celebrating as well as all other citizens across the state.

Adequate deployments have been made to worship centres, recreational centres, motor parks, and markets , in addition, critical national assets and illegal route points for diversion of oil products have also received adequate deployments of personnel.

The officers have been charged to be Civil and proffessional in the discharge of their duties, while also charging them to be ruthless with criminals and any trouble makers.

The statement which was signed and made available to journalists by the command’s spokeperson DSC Akeem Babatunde Adeyemi urged members of the public and christians in the state who are for Christmas celebrations to continue with their activities without fear as adequate security has been put in place, , he advised them to be pray for peace to return to the nation, He also advise them to be vigilant and report anything unusual to the security agencies.