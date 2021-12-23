

Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday morning left Abuja to the Maiduguri, the Borno State Capital on an official visit.

The President’s chopper left the Presidential Villa about 10:04 am at the time the Vice President was presiding over the extraordinary virtual Federal Executive Council, FEC meeting at the Council Chambers, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Buhari is visiting Maiduguri to commission multiple projects embarked upon and completed by the Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum.

Recall that on Tuesday, Governor Zulum of Borno State had said that President Buhari has greatly supported Borno State and made sacrifices so that the people can live in peace, harmony and progress.

He said Buhari had spent more than $50m to generate stable and sustainable power and energy for the people of Borno State.

Vanguard News Nigeria