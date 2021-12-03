By Adesina Wahab

The Lagos State Government has ordered the indefinite closure of Dowen College, Lekki , pending the outcome of an investigation into the death of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, a student of the school.

Commissioner for Education Mrs Folasade Adefisayo announced the closure after a meeting with the School Management and Staff.

The Commissioner called for calm, saying no effort would be spared in getting to the root of the incident.

