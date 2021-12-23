All glory be to God almighty, for the season of Jesus Christ is giving the world many reasons to celebrate, especially everyone at Beatrix Dance Academy.

A local organization dedicated to grooming gifted kids in the areas of arts and crafts, skating and hoover board training, along with dance and gymnastics.

They commemorated their first year of operations with a Christmas variety on Sunday, 19th of December 2021 at 25, Ola Williams Kayfarm estate, Obawole iju Ishaga.

The Christmas party featured more than 10 performers, ranging between the age of 3 to teenagers, and featuring various applaudable presentations by Academy members of different age groups, especially in areas of Ballet, ballroom, Gymnastics, Afro hip hop and cheerleading. The evening also featured recitations by some of Beatrix’s “elite” students, who divided their attention between joint choreography, miming and recitals.

Two students of the academy also maximized the occasion to express how they felt about their academy and their thoughts concerning their tutor. Miss Favour Benedict and Cherry Olaseinde had this to say “We were taught how to carry ourselves elegantly, we would like to use this medium to thank Ms Beatrix and the general management for setting up such a great organization. We pray the love she has for us doesn’t die and may God bless her in Jesus name”

A school proprietress, along with a friend of the academy, Mrs Sarumi and Mrs Vincent shared their glowing recommendations while endorsing Mrs Anuoluwapo’s academy

“With this academy, she’s able to teach the children so many things, not only that. Most of the time I would see her fliers and spread it across different platforms, telling my parents to bring in their children and they won’t regret it.”

During a brief chat with journalists concerning his relationship with the academy, Environmental Scientist and social commentator with a burning passion for God, Dr Benard Omoyeni, also shared a gesture of goodwill



“The performance of today is a product of a combination of talent and training. This area of art is not common in Nigeria, we see this kind of acrobatic and gymnastic display at the Olympic grounds, now we have this rare display of skills at our doorstep. I see Beatrix Academy going places pioneering the development of a field of entertainment in Nigeria. All we can do is to encourage her modest effort to become a household name in Nigeria and in the diaspora. I pray God to establish the desires of Beatrix Academy”

Anuoluwapo Betty Adeosun, who founded Beatrixx Dance Academy in April 2021, said the beginning was initially challenging, considering the resources that were needed for effective training, but so far God has been faithful.

“In terms of raising capital for basic needs, including a start-up tent outside the compound; larger space for stunt and free body movements, also rugs wide enough to cover the dance premises. Along with the cost of costumes, snacks and drinks for the kids on rehearsal days, because it’s important for them to have something cold and snacky after exhausting their energy. But my passion for kids and encouraging their talents has been my strength, and so far God has been faithful.”

“Watching them perform on stage with big artists and seeing the impact has been fulfilling despite all challenges. There are some parents who really wish their kids could participate but are not financially okay, I accept them for free for the sake of vision”

From humble beginnings of glorifying God by encouraging and investing in young talents, to currently working at having a large dance and creative Hall to expand the vision; which includes reaching out to kids on the street, Beatrix Academy is gradually transforming to a platform to showcase their light to the world through several creative enterprises like using raw materials to craft items and operating a manual sewing machine to sew side bags, skirts, Zara caps, also making hair ruffle, Alice bands, wrist bands of various designs.

“There are great talents on the streets beyond our imaginations, but poverty never makes anyone pay attention to them, someday we hope to have a street talent hunt in areas of dance/ flexibility and Creative Arts. To catch those talents off the streets, train and empower them to ensure God’s will of making them useful to His glory, themselves and society at large”

Beatrix Dance Academy is recognized as a place of graceful flexibility and creative activities such as Ballet, ballroom, Salsa, cheerleading, skating, musical instruments, Creative Arts, where the kids learn to make beautiful vocal and instrumental sounds using Toni sofas in composing various songs.

According to CEO. Betty A. Adeosun, the organization earnestly prays for God’s intervention towards adding more musical instruments like the violin and a drum set, also to enlarge their present space in the next year. “We will be glad if the society will encourage this project by providing us vital equipment needed to carry on this vision, which includes removable tent, three violins, one drum set, a rechargeable mobile loudspeaker for field purpose and soft gymnastics mats for the safety of stunts”

Vanguard News Nigeria