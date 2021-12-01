By Chinonso Alozie

The 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze, Owerri, on Wednesday said the Army killed one suspected hoodlum, arrested one and three others escaped with gunshot injuries after the Army foiled an attempt by the hoodlums to kidnap medical personnel at Amucha in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo state.

The Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations Officer, PRO, Captain Joseph Akubo, confirmed this to newsmen in Owerri.

He said it was the efforts of the Army officers of the exercise Golden Dawn who rescued the victims after a gun battle with the hoodlums.

When asked about the whereabouts of the victims, he said they were taken to a safe location and that he would not disclose to avoid endangering their lives.

“We went after the guys who attempted to kidnap the medical doctors, we were able to rescue them and brought them to safety. We were able to kill one of them, one was arrested and three others escaped with gunshot wounds.

“We have taken them to a safe place, we don’t want to tell the public their identities or whereabouts, that is why we are not saying anything about where they are present in order not to worsen their security situation or endanger them further,” Army PRO said.