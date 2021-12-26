By Yemisi Suleiman

The family of Rotimi Shitta is desperately calling on Nigerians to help save the life of their son Timi Shitta Dare who is currently down with a Spinal Cord injury after he fell from where he was carrying out a plumbing job.

According to medical doctors at National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi, Lagos, Timi Shitta’s case is very critical, with compression of fracture of LI vertebral body with an anterior wedge, shaped deformity of the vertebra, and a kyphotic deformity of the spine amongst other issues.

An invoice from the hospital and made available to Vanguard showed that a total of N5 Million will be required for a surgical procedure, N3.5 million for actual treatment, and N1.5Million for other associated costs.

Unfortunately, Timi who is only 26 is currently lying helpless at home, as the parents decided to go the tradomedical way, due to the family’s inability to pay the medical bill required for surgery.

In a chat with Vanguard, his father Mr. Rotimi Shitta, who unfortunately lost his job some time ago, said the family has no money to pay for the surgery. He called on Nigerians to please save his son. “I am appealing to well-meaning Nigerians, government officials to please help my dying son. Please, I don’t want to lose my son,” he said amidst tears.

If you are touched by Shitta’s story, please send your donations to Access Bank account number: 0034045813 Samson Ukperi or call 08066991699

Vanguard News Nigeria