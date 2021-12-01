About 2,368 persons have tested positive for HIV/AIDS in Niger, an official has said.

Dr Muhammed Makusidj, the state Commissioner for Health, disclosed this during a news conference to commemorate the 2021 World AIDS Day (WAD) with the theme; End Inequalities, End AIDS, End Pandemics in Minna on Wednesday.

Makusidj said that the number was out of the 137,834 persons tested in the state from January to November.

“A total of 137,834 persons were counseled, tested and 2,368 of them tested positive for HIV/AIDS virus.

“Also 38,227 pregnant women who attended antenatal were counseled, tested and 199 of them tested positive for the virus.

“A total of 752 infants were tested through first virology HIV test; six of them were found to be HIV positive due to failure by their mothers to attend antenatal services.

“All those that passed through the prevention of mother-to- child transmission (PMTCT) services turned out negative,” he said.

He, however, noted that 33,788 people were living with HIV AIDS in the state and were already receiving treatment.

Makusidj disclosed that the recent report of the Nigeria HIV/AIDS Indicator and Impact Survey (NAIIS) showed that state had a prevalence of 0.7 per cent which was the lowest in the North Central.

He cautioned the people against stigmatisation and discrimination against people living with HIV/AIDS, adding that fear of stigmatisation was the reason why people shied away from going for HIV test.

He said that the state government was committed to ensuring that all primary healthcare facilities were functional, adding that about 200 out of 274 primary healthcare centers were functional providing services.

