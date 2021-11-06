Owolabi Oluwasegun, popularly known as X-Lyte is an Afropop singer and songwriter who is steadily building his brand in the ever booming music industry.

Born into a musical family, he was already exposed to Music and Live Performances through his mother, a renowned traditional singer in Ekiti, Nigeria. He would

sometimes back her up on stage and those phases more or less rose his music artistry into what it is today.

Talking about his style of music he mentioned that, “I do Afropop because my music is a fusion of African melody with elements of western music. My root is my pride and my first exposure into music was truly African. Funny enough, most of my songs composed in my dreams. I just wake up singing and perfecting the lyrics.“

His new six-track project places his rhythm, melody, eloquent songwriting, and undeniable energy in perspective. Early this month he released his debut EP with a rather controversial tone titling it My Last EP and speaking on this he shared, “ My new EP is a unique blend of Afropop and my fans should expect a deeper level of connection with the songs.

For instance, “Broke 2 Boss” speaks of how life has turned and favored me. The title of this EP was inspired by my very many challenges on my quest to being recognized in the music industry. I believe I’ve got good rhythm and sounds and I’ll like the world to hear me. For me, if I don’t get noticed this time, I might need to quit music and focus on other things.“

The budding star is passionate about making music; as he sees it as a free gift of nature and a calling he has to answer. Aside from music, he runs a series of businesses and regularly looks out for investment opportunities in budding startups across Africa.